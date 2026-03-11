Sasha Vybz set to headline visual storytelling edition of Guinness Smooth Creators Lab

At the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab, Sasha will take participants behind the lens - unpacking how emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, are beginning to influence filmmaking, editing, visual effects, and storytelling itself. The conversation will explore how creators can embrace these

Uganda’s creative community is set for a deep dive into the future of visual storytelling this Friday as celebrated cinematographer Sasha Vybz headlines the fourth edition of the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab.

Taking place at Nomad, the upcoming edition will explore a timely and fast-evolving theme: “Artificial Intelligence, Cameras & the Future of Creativity.”

The session will bring together filmmakers, content creators, photographers, and digital storytellers eager to understand how technology is reshaping the craft of visual storytelling.

Over the past decade, Sasha Vybz has built a reputation as one of Uganda’s most influential cinematographers, known for crafting striking visuals across music videos, documentaries, and film productions.

His work with some of the country’s biggest music stars, filmmakers, and corporate organisations has helped redefine modern Ugandan videography, pushing it toward a more cinematic global standard.

At the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab, Sasha will take participants behind the lens - unpacking how emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, are beginning to influence filmmaking, editing, visual effects, and storytelling itself.

The conversation will explore how creators can embrace these tools without losing the originality, emotion, and human perspective that make great stories resonate.

Beyond technology, the session will also examine how visual creators can build sustainable careers in an increasingly competitive digital economy.

From developing a distinctive visual style to navigating production realities and attracting clients, Sasha will share insights drawn from years of working at the forefront of Uganda’s visual production industry.

The Guinness Smooth Creators Lab has quickly grown into a platform where emerging creatives interact directly with industry trailblazers.

Previous editions have featured leading voices across different creative fields, including digital art innovator Natasha Karungi, popularly known as Kashushu, who recently led a powerful session on how creatives can distribute, monetise, and scale their work in the digital space.

Through these sessions, Guinness Smooth continues to move beyond inspiration, equipping young creators with practical knowledge, exposure, and networks that help transform passion into sustainable creative careers.

“We want upcoming creators to have access to seasoned creators, not so they can become copies of them, but so they can learn from their journeys and then add their own unique twist to the art forms they pursue. The goal of the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab is to inspire creatives to refine their craft, find their voice, and make their work truly their own. I believe this Visual Storytelling Edition, featuring the legendary Sasha Vybz, will be one for the books,” said Denise Paula Nazzinda, Guinness Brand Manager, while commenting on the upcoming edition.

As the Creators Lab continues to move across Kampala’s creative spaces, each edition shines a spotlight on a different creative discipline, building bridges between talent, knowledge, and opportunity.

For Uganda’s next generation of storytellers, this session may be more than just a masterclass. It could be the moment when passion meets direction and creativity begins to pay off.

