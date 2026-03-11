Many of the affected youths are students in universities and tertiary institutions within the city.

Over 400 youths, many of them students, contract HIV in Mbarara in 2025

Health officials in Mbarara City say 448 youths aged 15–24 were newly infected with HIV in 2025, prompting renewed calls for stronger prevention programmes targeting students.

Health officials in Mbarara City have raised alarm after at least 448 young people aged between 15 and 24 were newly infected with HIV in 2025.

Many of the affected youths are students in universities and tertiary institutions within the city.

Dorcus Twinabaitu, the city’s HIV focal person, said the cases were recorded between January 1 and December 31, 2025. The infections formed part of the 1,678 new HIV cases registered in Mbarara City during the year.

Health records show that the 15–24 age group accounted for 448 infections, making them the second most affected group. Adults aged between 25 and 39 recorded the highest number with 883 new infections.

The data also shows that 42 children aged between 0 and 14 were newly infected during the same period. Another 305 cases were recorded among people aged 40 and above.

Twinabaitu said the high number of infections among young people is worrying because Mbarara hosts several universities and tertiary institutions that attract thousands of students from across Uganda.

Public health experts say campus life can expose students to risky behaviour. These include unprotected sex, having multiple sexual partners, alcohol use and poor access to reliable HIV prevention services.

They also warn that many young people still believe they are not at risk despite continued awareness campaigns.

City health authorities are now calling for stronger HIV prevention efforts targeting youths in institutions of higher learning. Planned interventions include expanded HIV testing, condom distribution, sexual health education and youth-friendly health services.

Twinabaitu said tackling infections among young people is vital in the fight against HIV.

“Protecting young people from HIV is essential because they represent the future workforce and leadership of the country,” she said.

Health officials continue to urge youths, especially those studying on campuses, to test regularly, practise safe sex and seek early treatment when necessary.