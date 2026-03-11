Owino building traders were compensated, says Ham

The Owino market building was razed down in the night

Kampala businessman Hamis Kiggundu, popularly known as Ham, has said traders whose shops were demolished in a building at St Balikuddembe Market, commonly known as Owino, were compensated before the structure was pulled down.

The demolition took place on Saturday night along Sebana Road, a few metres from the Nakivubo Channel in central Kampala.

The structures were removed as part of ongoing redevelopment works along the Nakivubo drainage corridor.

The demolition sparked protests from some traders who said the lock-ups were their main source of livelihood.

However, Kiggundu said the affected occupants were paid compensation before the exercise took place.

According to Kiggundu, a total of 48 traders were operating in the demolished structure.

Each trader, he said, received Shs3 million to support relocation and movement of their merchandise before the structures were removed.

“Besides the sh3m which we gave each person to help them in the relocation of their merchandise, we have resolved to give each individual a lockup on the new modern shops which we are planning to set up, without paying any rent for a period of one year,” Kiggundu said.

Some of the affected traders confirmed that they had received the money. Robert Mukalazi, one of the traders whose lock-up was demolished, said most of the occupants had already received compensation.“

"We were many, and the majority of us have already received the money and we are assured of getting the lock-ups on the new modern structure once it’s accomplished,” Mukalazi said.

Another trader, Mahad Ssali, also confirmed that their businesses were affected during the demolition but acknowledged that the compensation had been paid.

Kiggundu defended the redevelopment project, saying it is necessary to improve drainage and sanitation along the Nakivubo Channel.

He said the area had become a dumping site and a hideout for criminals, which required urgent redevelopment.

“Uganda, to develop regardless of our political differences, needs such steps, and what people need to know is that Nakivubo had turned into a criminal hideout and a dumping site for all sorts of garbage,” he said.

He added that the project would also support improvements around Nakivubo Stadium.

According to him, officials from the Confederation of African Football advised that the stadium cannot meet international standards while open drainage channels remain around it.

KCCA clarifies

Meanwhile, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) said it had tasked Police to investigate the circumstances under which the demolition was carried out.

KCCA spokesperson Daniel NuweAbiine said the authority had handed the matter to Police but added that the situation at the market had since stabilised.

“Our trust is now in Police, which is currently investigating the matter, but as of now, the situation is under control,” NuweAbiine said.

KCCA had earlier indicated that the demolition was carried out without a demolition permit, saying it was done “in a reckless manner and in blatant disregard of the law.”