Owino market building demolished overnight by unknown people

The Owino market building was razed down in the night

Unidentified people reportedly stormed a structure that forms part of the market and brought it down using heavy machinery without any authorization from the city authority.

Traders at St. Balikudembe Market, commonly known as Owino Market, woke up Sunday morning to a shocking scene of a section of the busy commercial hub mysteriously demolished overnight by unknown individuals.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) revealed in a statement that the incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. on the night of March 7, 2026.

The affected structure is located at the boundary of the market along Nakivubo Channel on Sebana Road in downtown Kampala.

The Authority says the demolition was conducted secretly under the cover of darkness and without the required demolition permit from KCCA.

The statement described the act as reckless and a blatant violation of regulations governing public infrastructure.

The destroyed structure is part of a public market that supports thousands of traders who depend on it for their daily livelihood.

KCCA said it is now working closely with other government agencies to assess the extent of the damage and salvage what remains of the building. Efforts are also underway to establish who ordered and financed the demolition.

Police have already arrested the operators of two machines that were allegedly used to bring down the structure.

Investigations have since commenced as authorities seek to identify the individuals behind what they have described as the unlawful destruction of public property.

