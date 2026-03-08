Housing Finance Bank installs water harvesting system at Maganjo UMEA Primary School

The system, which has a storage capacity of up to 10,000 litres

More than 1,400 pupils and teachers at Maganjo UMEA Primary School in Kawempe Division, Kampala, are set to benefit from improved access to clean water following the commissioning of a new water harvesting and preservation system by Housing Finance Bank.

The system, which has a storage capacity of up to 10,000 litres, was officially unveiled on 4 March 2026 as part of the bank’s broader sustainability agenda and its efforts to support community development. The project was implemented under the bank’s Water Supply and Sanitation Solution (WASS) programme.

WASS is a comprehensive initiative aimed at improving access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene in schools, communities and homes. The programme includes the installation of rainwater harvesting systems, storage tanks, boreholes and water treatment solutions, alongside efforts to promote hygiene education and safe water practices.

According to the bank, the initiative is intended to create healthier learning environments, strengthen community resilience and ensure that households and schools have sustainable access to safe water.

The commissioning ceremony was held during the holy month of Ramadan, a period associated with generosity, compassion and community support. The newly installed system is expected to ease a long-standing water shortage at the school, which previously spent more than UGX 15.3 million each year to meet its water needs.

Speaking at the event, Ronald Baguma, Business Distribution Manager at Housing Finance Bank, said the project aligns with global efforts to promote sustainable development and community well-being.

He noted that initiatives such as the water system contribute to the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, sustainable communities and strong partnerships.

“We are honoured to stand with the Muslim community and all partners who are making these community transformations possible. Together, we are building a brighter, healthier and more hopeful future for our children,” Baguma said.

The head teacher of the school, Hajjat Afua Boogere, welcomed the intervention, describing it as a timely solution to one of the institution’s most pressing challenges.

She explained that as a Muslim-based school, water plays a central role in daily activities, including performing wudhu before prayers and preparing meals for learners.

Boogere added that the system will reduce operational costs while ensuring that pupils have reliable access to safe water for both learning and everyday routines.