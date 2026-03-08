Part of Owino Market demolished

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has condemned the illegal demolition of a structure at St. Balikudembe Market, commonly known as Owino market, and said police have arrested the operators of machines used in the incident.

In a statement, KCCA said the demolition happened late at night without authorisation from the city authority.

“At approximately 10:00 p.m, in the night of 7th March 2026, persons yet to be identified descended upon a structure forming part of St. Balikudembe Market, also known as Owino market, located at the boundary of Nakivubo Channel along Sebana Road, and demolished it without authorization,” the authority said.

KCCA added that the demolition was done secretly and without the required permit from the city authority.

“This reckless demolition, carried out under the cover of darkness, was done without obtaining demolition permit from the City Authority,” KCCA said.

The authority said it is now working with other government agencies to respond to the damage and identify those responsible.

“KCCA, in collaboration with sister agencies, is actively working to salvage what remains of the structure and ensure that those responsible for this destruction of a public good are brought to book,” the statement said.

Police have already arrested the operators of the two machines used in the demolition as investigations continue.