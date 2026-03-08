Advertisement

Part of Owino Market demolished

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 09:53 - 08 March 2026
Advertisement

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has condemned the illegal demolition of a structure at St. Balikudembe Market, commonly known as Owino market, and said police have arrested the operators of machines used in the incident.

Advertisement

In a statement, KCCA said the demolition happened late at night without authorisation from the city authority.

“At approximately 10:00 p.m, in the night of 7th March 2026, persons yet to be identified descended upon a structure forming part of St. Balikudembe Market, also known as Owino market, located at the boundary of Nakivubo Channel along Sebana Road, and demolished it without authorization,” the authority said.

KCCA added that the demolition was done secretly and without the required permit from the city authority.

“This reckless demolition, carried out under the cover of darkness, was done without obtaining demolition permit from the City Authority,” KCCA said.

Advertisement

The authority said it is now working with other government agencies to respond to the damage and identify those responsible.

“KCCA, in collaboration with sister agencies, is actively working to salvage what remains of the structure and ensure that those responsible for this destruction of a public good are brought to book,” the statement said.

Police have already arrested the operators of the two machines used in the demolition as investigations continue.

KCCA said authorities will pursue those behind the incident and ensure accountability.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Housing Finance Bank installs water harvesting system at Maganjo UMEA Primary School
News
08.03.2026
Housing Finance Bank installs water harvesting system at Maganjo UMEA Primary School
Part of Owino Market demolished
News
08.03.2026
Part of Owino Market demolished
Owino market building demolished overnight by unknown people
News
08.03.2026
Owino market building demolished overnight by unknown people
Museveni recounts meeting Kenyan Gen Z riot experts in Kampala
News
08.03.2026
Museveni recounts meeting Kenyan Gen Z riot experts in Kampala
Muwema eviction: Law Society to sue landlord over suspected damage of sensitive client data
News
08.03.2026
Muwema eviction: Law Society to sue landlord over suspected damage of sensitive client data
Was President Museveni misguided about Mbarara Airport Project?
News
07.03.2026
Was President Museveni misguided about Mbarara Airport Project?