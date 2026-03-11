Advertisement

LIST: Uganda announces visa free entry for citizens of 40 countries

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 15:07 - 11 March 2026
Uganda has confirmed that citizens from 50 countries can enter the country without a visa, although travellers must still meet standard immigration requirements at the border.
The government has confirmed that citizens from several countries can enter Uganda without obtaining a visa in advance.

In information released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, the government listed more than 40 countries whose nationals are allowed visa free entry into the country.

According to the notice titled “Visa-free entry to Uganda for the countries listed below,” citizens from Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Botswana, Burundi, Comoros, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Fiji, Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Ireland, Jamaica, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar and Malawi are among those exempt from visa requirements.

Others include Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mozambique, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Sudan, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Swaziland, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Republic of Tanzania, the United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong SAR.

Immigration authorities said nationals from these countries can travel to Uganda without first applying for a visa. They will instead be processed by immigration officers upon arrival at the border.

The notice also clarified that refugees and other travellers using special travel documents may benefit from the exemption. It stated: “Nationals from visa-exempt countries with Conventional Travel Documents issued by any country are also visa-exempt.”

The clarification follows recent communication from the Ministry of Internal Affairs warning Ugandans travelling abroad not to assume that visa-free travel means entry requirements have been removed.

On March 4, the spokesperson of the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, Simon Mundeyi, reminded travellers that even in visa-free destinations they must still present a valid passport, a return ticket and proof of accommodation.

Immigration officials say similar requirements may apply to visitors entering Uganda under visa-free arrangements.

Authorities say the visa exemption policy is intended to promote tourism, trade and diplomatic relations while maintaining proper immigration control at the country’s borders.

