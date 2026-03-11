Artist Mungu Feni earns major continental gospel honour

Mungu Feni has been recognised as Best New Star Gospel Artist at the Shining Stars Africa Awards 2025/2026.

The ceremony took place over the weekend in Rwanda, celebrating individuals and organisations making significant contributions to Africa’s creative and entertainment industries.

Ugandan gospel musician and philanthropist Benard Feni, widely known by his stage name Mungu Feni, has been recognised as Best New Star Gospel Artist at the Shining Stars Africa Awards 2025/2026.

The rising Ugandan singer has spent only three years in the music industry, yet he’s steadily built a reputation for his creativity, versatility and faith-driven music, earning recognition across the continent.

Speaking after receiving the award, Feni expressed gratitude to his supporters both at home and abroad, acknowledging the role their votes played in securing the win.

“Thank you very much, we made it,” he said in his acceptance remarks.

“I am grateful to everyone who voted from East, West and Southern Africa and beyond. Thank you for the trust and support you have shown by recognising me as the Best New Gospel Artist.”

He also credited his success to divine guidance and dedicated the achievement to his fans worldwide, promising that the recognition would inspire him to work even harder.

“This award belongs to Ugandans and to all my supporters across the globe,” he added. “It has motivated me to create more music, and there are bigger projects coming soon.”

Over the past few years, Mungu Feni has released a number of gospel tracks that have attracted listeners internationally.

His music is widely available on global streaming platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, SoundCloud, Boomplay and Audiomack. Collectively, his songs have accumulated more than three million streams, placing him among the notable gospel voices emerging from Uganda.

His work has also reached international audiences through television and radio, with broadcasts on networks including Trace Gospel, Trace Naija and TBN Africa, among others.

Originally from Arua in the West Nile region, Feni’s distinctive sound and global reach have occasionally led listeners to assume he is a West African artist. The singer’s growing international appeal is largely driven by digital platforms, which have enabled him to reach audiences far beyond Uganda’s borders.

Interestingly, Mungu Feni has achieved international recognition without yet staging a major public concert, an uncommon feat that reflects the increasing power of online music distribution and streaming in shaping modern music careers.

Feni is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist. He founded the business venture Euro Gold and leads the Mungu Feni Foundation, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to community transformation in the West Nile region.

