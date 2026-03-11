Ugandan professional women unite to rethink leadership, life

The event attracted female professionals from across industries who came together to share experiences, reflect on their journeys, and explore how women can successfully balance career ambitions with family and personal wellbeing.

Uganda’s public relations sector and other professional fields gathered weekend at Revive Wellness Spa in the leafy suburb of Kololo for a reflective celebration of womanhood and leadership.

Held under the theme “The Full Woman: She’s Got It All,” the gathering created space for dialogue, learning, and connection among women navigating demanding careers and personal responsibilities.

Addressing the gathering, Irene Nakasiita encouraged women in communication and other fields to see the occasion as more than a celebration, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen networks and inspire one another. She noted that women communicators wield significant influence not only in the workplace but also within their families and communities.

“When we support each other and work together,” she said, “we don’t just grow individually but elevate the entire profession.”

Nakasiita acknowledged that the public relations field can be highly demanding, often requiring professionals to manage complex communication strategies, stakeholder relationships, and tight deadlines. For many women, these professional pressures are accompanied by responsibilities at home, making support networks and mentorship particularly important.

A key highlight of the event was a leadership panel moderated by Sumin Namaganda, Senior Manager for Corporate Affairs at Uganda Development Bank. The discussion explored why women make effective leaders, with a focus on charismatic and empathetic leadership styles.

Among the panellists was Olive Birungi Lumonya, Deputy Director General at Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, who emphasised the power of empathy in leadership. She explained that what some might consider “soft leadership” is, in fact, a powerful approach that allows leaders to understand their teams better and help them thrive.

“Empathy is not weakness,” Lumonya said. “It is strength because it allows leaders to support people and guide them effectively.”

Other contributors echoed the importance of purpose-driven workplaces. Edna Torana, Chief Executive Officer of Scanad Uganda, noted that when people understand the vision and purpose behind their work, they feel like partners in the journey rather than mere employees. Similarly, Elizabeth Namaganda of Pride Bank highlighted that people work best when they share values and alignment with their colleagues.

The programme also focused on personal growth and wellbeing. During a Beauty Class session, Cerinah Tugume, founder of Serene Beauty, spoke about the importance of self-awareness and self-acceptance. She encouraged women to embrace who they are while remaining committed to personal development and growth.

Additional sessions covered topics such as marriage preparation, reproductive health, personal care, and mindfulness. Participants also took part in practical activities including a beauty treat session, first aid training, meditation, and discussions on confidence and authenticity.

Throughout the day, participants openly shared both triumphs and vulnerabilities. Young professionals spoke candidly about the challenges of starting their careers, while seasoned leaders reflected on lessons learned over years of experience.

For many attendees, the gathering was a reminder that professional success does not have to be a solitary journey. Instead, it can be built through communities of mentorship, collaboration, and friendship.

