UNEB announces release date for 2025 UACE results

Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has announced that the 2025 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results will be released on March 13, 2026.

In a statement, UNEB said the results will be released at 11:00 AM at State House Nakasero. The function will be presided over by the Minister of Education and Sports.

“The Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results for 2025 will be released on Friday, 13th March 2026 at 11:00 AM at State House Nakasero. The results will be officially released by the Minister @Educ_SportsUg and Sports,” UNEB said.

The results relate to examinations sat late last year by thousands of candidates across the country.

According to UNEB, a total of 166,402 candidates registered for the 2025 UACE examinations. This marked a 14.6 percent increase from the 141,996 candidates who sat the same examinations in 2024.

The candidates wrote their papers from November 10 to December 5, 2025 in 2,844 examination centres across the country.

UNEB data shows that 42,328 candidates, representing 25 percent of the total, were sponsored by the government under the Universal Post-O-Level Education and Training (UPOLET) programme. The remaining 124,074 candidates, or 75 percent, were privately sponsored.

The gender breakdown shows that 93,630 candidates were male, representing 56 percent, while 77,772 candidates were female, representing 44 percent.

UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo said the board strengthened examination security measures during the exercise to protect the credibility of the national examinations and ensure smooth conduct.

The release of the results will mark the final stage of the Advanced Level examination cycle. Successful candidates will use the grades to apply for admission to universities and other tertiary institutions in Uganda and abroad.

