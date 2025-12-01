EC clears Joel Ssenyonyi, 6 others for Nakawa race

Ivan Bwowe had claimed that only ‘Nakawa Division West’ was the legally gazetted constituency for the 2025–2026 electoral cycle, and therefore, all seven respondents—who included Happy Nasasira, Herbert Anderson Burora, and Felix Ephraim Okuye, alongside Ssenyonyi—were unlawfully nominated for 'Nakawa West'.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed a petition challenging the nominations of seven aspirants in the Nakawa Division West parliamentary race, including Leader of Opposition in Parliament Joel Besekezi Ssenyonyi.

The ruling, issued under Minute COMP 042/2025, effectively clears the way for a multi-candidate showdown in one of Kampala’s most hotly contested constituencies, rejecting the claim that the candidates were nominated in a “non-existent” electoral area.

The controversy was sparked by rival aspirant Bwowe Ivan, who lodged a sworn affidavit on 6th November 2025.

Bwowe claimed that only ‘Nakawa Division West’ was the legally gazetted constituency for the 2025–2026 electoral cycle, and therefore, all seven respondents—who included Happy Nasasira, Herbert Anderson Burora, and Felix Ephraim Okuye, alongside Ssenyonyi—were unlawfully nominated for 'Nakawa West'.

Bwowe sought a declaration that the seven nominations were “illegal, null and void” and that he should consequently be declared unopposed under the Parliamentary Elections Act.

The petition quickly raised political tensions in the capital, threatening to derail the electoral process in the division.

After reviewing the grounds of the complaint, the Electoral Commission, led by Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, concluded that the petition had “no merit” and formally dismissed it.

The ruling explicitly states that the Commission “upholds the decision of the Returning Officer, Kampala in nominating the Respondents.”

This judgement validates the earlier actions of the EC’s Kampala Returning Officer and confirms that any minor discrepancy in the naming convention of the constituency (i.e., between ‘Nakawa Division West’ and ‘Nakawa West’) did not constitute a fundamental legal flaw sufficient to nullify the nominations.

The communication instantly informed the Returning Officer, Kampala, and all the nominated candidates of the final decision.

Aspirants like Herbert Anderson Burora had earlier publicly dismissed the petition as baseless, arguing on social media that it was “illogical” to suggest the EC would verify and stamp papers for a non-existent area.