1Million Ugandans stream NTV presidential debate

The overwhelming digital response brought out the growing importance of non-traditional media platforms in political discourse, even as the incumbent, President Yoweri Museveni, chose to absent himself from the event.

Over one million Ugandans tuned in to stream the televised presidential debate online last night.

NTV Uganda, who hosted the debate confirmed the record viewership, announcing that a staggering 1,023,034 unique users joined the digital conversation

This figure excludes the millions who watched the simultaneous broadcast on NTV and Spark TV, or listened on KFM and Dembe FM radio.

The debate, held at the Serena Hotel’s Victoria Hall, platformed five of the eight final presidential candidates to articulate their manifestos, just 46 days before the high-stakes 15th January 2026 election.

Figures like Mugisha Muntu Oyera, who was the first to arrive, and the NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), shared the podium, separated by no more than one metre.

The showdown featured real-time fact-checking, moderated by NTV Uganda anchors Arnold Ssegawa and Priscilla Nalwoga Regina, ensuring the claims made by the candidates were instantly scrutinised.

The soaring debate attendance occurred despite President Museveni’s conspicuous absence.

Candidates Mugisha Muntu and Bobi Wine shake hands at the debate

The NRM had cited administrative and scheduling conflicts, claiming that the debate was not included in the Electoral Commission’s approved campaign programme.

The President’s campaign team instead arranged a rival “Gen Z podcast” which aired concurrently on the state broadcaster, UBC, from around 9:00 PM.

This pre-recorded podcast was billed as an opportunity to showcase a “lighter side” of the President, directly challenging the narrative and airtime dominated by the televised debate.

However, the opposition candidates successfully used the debate to tackle critical national issues including finance, economic growth, health, education, security, and infrastructure development.

Throughout the debate, each candidate was allocated approximately four and a half minutes to present their views on various thematic areas, with an additional 30 seconds for rebuttals, necessitating concise and focused policy statements.

The format was designed to maximise the exchange of ideas in the three-hour running time.

Recognising the public appetite for such forums and acknowledging the absence of Museveni and two fringe candidates (Robert Kasibante and Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga), Nation Media Group (NMG) announced late Sunday night its plans to host another debate.