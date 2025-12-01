Elijah Kitaka Set to Headline New Creative Nightlife Series

The new experience brings together the worlds of music, fashion, and art, all designed to inspire young Ugandans to express themselves creatively under the bold umbrella of the “Make It Yours” platform.

Guinness Smooth is kicking off a fresh wave of nightlife excitement with the launch of its in-bar creative activation series, starting this December 11 at Fox Lounge in Mukono.

The first edition will feature a headline live performance by the award-winning singer and multi-talented instrumentalist Elijah Kitaka, supported by celebrated nightlife host MC Viana Indi, promising a night that blends premium entertainment with immersive consumer engagement.

The Guinness Smooth activations will run across Kampala and surrounding regions from December 2025 through February 2026, offering consumers a chance to enjoy: A premium Guinness Smooth cocktail and shandees experience, The Smooth Creators hands-on space featuring music, fashion and art co-creation Labs, Live performances, live studio creations, and DJ sets, Interactive art walls, Fashion showcases curated by young Ugandan designers, Premium giveaways including Guinness Smooth merchandise

Speaking ahead of the launch, Denise Nazzinda, Premium Beer Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said:

“Guinness Smooth has always been about celebrating creativity, individuality, and the unique flair of Uganda’s next generation. With these in-bar experiences, we are giving consumers a platform to make the night truly theirs, through music, art, fashion, and unforgettable shared moments. We couldn’t be more excited to kick off this journey with Elijah Kitaka, MC Viana Indi, and the incredibly vibrant creative community that defines Kampala.”

The in-bar series is part of Guinness Smooth’s commitment to supporting young creatives and redefining the modern beer experience through culture-shaping collaborations.

Each activation will feature the Smooth Creators Lab, where consumers can learn, design, create, and interact directly with leading Ugandan talent across the creative spectrum.

The December edition at Fox Lounge will set the tone for the months ahead, bringing together trendsetters, music lovers, artists, fashion enthusiasts, and Guinness Smooth fans for a one-of-a-kind night.