PHOTOS: Unsafe toilet paper floods Kampala streets, UNBS makes arrests

The operation followed a complaint from members of the public about unlabelled toilet paper being sold by street vendors

The operation followed a complaint from members of the public about unlabelled toilet paper being sold by street vendors

UNBS has seized nearly 8,000 rolls of substandard toilet paper in Kampala and Entebbe, arresting four suspects and warning the public against unsafe hygiene products.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has seized 7,970 rolls of substandard toilet paper in Kampala and Entebbe, raising fresh concerns about public health and consumer safety.

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The operation followed a complaint from members of the public about unlabelled toilet paper being sold by street vendors. UNBS enforcement teams carried out investigations in Katanga along Binaisa Road in Kampala and parts of Entebbe, leading to the seizure.

Four suspects were arrested during the operation. They are currently detained at Jinja Road Police Station and are expected to appear before the Standards and Utilities Court. Authorities say they will face charges linked to the possession and sale of substandard goods.

In a statement, UNBS said the seized products did not meet required quality standards. “UNBS has developed clear standards to regulate the quality of toilet paper available on the market,” the bureau said, adding that these standards ensure products are safe and hygienic for consumers.

The operation followed a complaint from members of the public about unlabelled toilet paper being sold by street vendors

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The agency pointed to key regulations, including US 126:2019 for toilet paper, as well as US EAS 355-2:2022 and US EAS 355-1:2025, which guide the production of jumbo and regular tissue paper.

UNBS warned that the sale of unregulated hygiene products poses risks to the public and undermines fair trade. The bureau urged consumers to remain alert and avoid buying unlabelled goods from informal vendors.

“Members of the public are encouraged to be vigilant and report any dealers of suspected substandard products,” UNBS said, providing its toll-free lines for reporting.

Four suspects were arrested during the operation

The latest crackdown highlights ongoing efforts by authorities to remove unsafe products from the market and protect consumers from potential harm.

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