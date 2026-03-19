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Royco’s Ramadan campaign reaches thousands ahead of Eid celebrations
Royco, a product of Unilever Uganda, has concluded its month-long Ramadan campaign of serving iftar meals to Muslim communities across the country, with the final event held at Kawempe Mbogo Mosque in Kawempe Division.
The initiative, which took place throughout the holy month of Ramadan, saw the company distribute meals to thousands of Muslims as they broke their fast.
Speaking at the event, Unilever Uganda Marketing Manager Grace Nandawula said the campaign had fulfilled its promise of reaching communities across the country. She noted that the programme began with a Darasa session at Hotel Africana in Kampala and extended to mosques nationwide.
“We promised that we would be visiting mosques serving iftar to Muslims throughout the month and we have done it,” Nandawula said. “We have visited 50 mosques and served iftar to over 10,000 Muslims in different parts of the country.”
She added that the campaign focused on promoting the spirit of sharing, especially during Ramadan. At the Kawempe Mbogo Mosque, about 400 Muslims received hampers containing food items to support their Eid al-Fitr celebrations.
“Our message to the Muslims is to carry on with the good acts even after the end of Ramadan,” she said. “Let’s put into practice what we have learnt and include it in our daily lives.”
Sheikh Muzamir Ssemwanje, the Imam of Kawempe Mbogo Mosque, welcomed the initiative and thanked Royco for supporting the community. He described the effort as a meaningful contribution during one of the most important periods in the Islamic calendar.
“We are blessed that today a team from Royco came here to share with our people. We thank Allah for this undertaking,” he said, adding that the mosque serves many needy families and would benefit from continued partnerships with organisations.
Ssemwanje also urged Muslims to maintain righteousness beyond Ramadan and to support one another during Eid.
“Have fun and enjoy Eid but keep your neighbours at heart,” he said. “Give out Zakat al-Fitr so that the needy are also able to participate in celebrating Eid.”
The campaign highlights growing private sector involvement in community support initiatives during religious observances in Uganda.