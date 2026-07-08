VBD Dnce Crew crowned Uganda’s best at Neon Raves finale

The finale featured 18 crews from six regions across Uganda

The finale featured 18 crews from six regions across Uganda

VBD Dance Crew were crowned Uganda’s best dance crew after a dramatic Tusker Lite Neon Raves finale at Next Media Park.

VBD Dance Crew have been crowned Uganda’s best dance crew after winning the Tusker Lite Neon Raves national finale at Next Media Park on Saturday.

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The Kampala-based crew beat 17 other teams from Hoima, Masaka, Mbarara, Arua, Gulu and Kampala in a contest filled with drama, culture, humour and bold stage ideas.

The finale brought together the top three crews from each regional competition. Each team came to prove its skill before judges Dance Mamweta, DVD Afroking, Roy Tumwizire and Gaetano Kaggwa.

Before the finale, the dancers spent several days at Nyungu Ya Mawe, where they received training from leading figures in Uganda’s dance industry. The mentors included DVD Afroking, Dance Mamweta, members of Trojans Dance Crew and other performers.

That preparation showed on stage. Crews used props, costumes and storytelling to turn their routines into short stage productions.

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One crew carried a live chicken onto the stage. Others explored heartbreak, identity, culture, tradition and the need to mentor boys.

Roy Tumwizire said the strongest crews did more than show technical skill.

“The crews that stood out were the ones that remained united throughout their routines. We looked at originality, audience engagement, storytelling and how well every member contributed to the performance. The best teams didn't just dance; they connected with everyone watching,” he said.

RP Dance Crew from Kasubi earned loud applause for a moving routine about heartbreak, healing and learning to love again. Their performance pushed all four judges to their feet.

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VBD Dance Crew then raised the tempo with a performance inspired by the Indian film RRR. The routine featured a Luganda video jockey, the Naatu Naatu soundtrack and a tuktuk that rolled onto the stage.

The performance mixed dance, theatre and comedy. It drew one of the loudest reactions of the night.

Black Dancers from Arua also impressed the crowd. Their routines blended popping, breakdance and contemporary moves with touches of West Nile culture. They finished as first runners-up.

Ve Dancers from Masaka, the only all-female crew among the finalists, came second runners-up. Led by Faithful Kibuuka, the group delivered a playful performance about infidelity and won over the audience with confidence and energy.

The finale also showed the range of Uganda’s dance scene. Crews performed to soukous, Afrobeat, amapiano, hip hop and local songs, including Suuna Ben’s Binyanyanyanya.

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When VBD Dance Crew were announced as winners, fellow dancers cheered them loudly. Many of those cheering had already been knocked out of the competition.

The moment showed that the event had built more than rivalry. It had created a community of young performers who respect each other’s craft.

Tusker Lite Brand Manager Sandra Againe said the competition was designed to give dance a bigger platform.

“Dance is one of the purest forms of self-expression. It tells stories, celebrates identity and brings communities together in a way that few art forms can. Across every region we visited, we found young people using dance not just as entertainment, but as a language of confidence, resilience and creativity. Neon Raves was our way of recognising that movement, creating opportunities for dancers and celebrating a culture that continues to shape how young Ugandans express themselves,” she said.

She added that the competition was not only about the trophy.

“Our hope is that the conversations, collaborations and opportunities created through Neon Raves continue long after the finale. If more dancers are discovered, more careers are built and more people begin to see dance as a profession worthy of investment, then we've achieved something meaningful,” she said.

The Neon Raves journey travelled through Hoima, Masaka, Mbarara, Arua, Gulu and Kampala before ending at Next Media Park.