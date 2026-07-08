Police confirm 14 dead in Kampala - Gulu Highway crash

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead in the road accident

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead in the road accident

According to police preliminary investigation, the fatal crash occurred July 7 at around 09:34pm at Bobi Trading Centre along the Kampala- Gulu Highway.

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead in a fatal road accident that took place on the Kampala Gulu road, Uganda Police Traffic and Road Safety Spokesman SP Kananura Micheal has announced.

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"Fourteen people have been confirmed dead while 28 others sustained injuries. The injured victims have been rushed to various medical facilities for treatment," SP Kananura said.

According to police preliminary investigation, the fatal crash occurred July 7 at around 09:34pm at Bobi Trading Centre along the Kampala- Gulu Highway.

The crash involved motor vehicle UBE 110H, an Isuzu bus belonging to Opit Travellers Company and motor vehicle KBS 564D/ZE 7948, a Mercedes-Benz Actors trailer.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the bus who was allegedly speeding attempted to avoid a pedestrian crossing the road and lost control of the vehicle. He then collided head on with the incoming trailer," he said.

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He urged motorists to observe speed limits especially during night when visibility is low.