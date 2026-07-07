Mafias want to 'put me down' - Works Minister Byamukama

While addressing journalists, the youthful minister revealed that mafias have been dealing with certain government actors to steal public funds.

The newly appointed Works minister Fred Byamukama has stated that mafias are planning to "put him down."

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While addressing journalists, the youthful minister revealed that mafias have been dealing with certain government actors to steal public funds.

The 34-year-old minister warned that their days of corruption are over and he will not be intimidated.

"I am informing mafias in advance", he said before adding.

"Those who have been dealing with mafias, the government has stopped. I have heard some of them are planning...that this young boy has come with a lot of energy."

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He alleged that the so-called mafias are planning to "put him down."

"They're plotting to put me down", he alleged.

"For you, you will take a month planning to put me out of action; for me, I will put you out of action in one day!"

"I am not scared. I am not threatened. Byamukama is not going anywhere until the mess we have in Uganda is rectified."