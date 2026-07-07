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MTN confirm full restoration of services

Moses King Moses King
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MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge
MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge explained that the service interruption was due to power disruption and not a cyber security incident. She added that customer data remained secure and mobile money balances safe.
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Telecommunications giant MTN Uganda has confirmed that its services have been fully restored following an unexpected service disruption July 5, 2026. 

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While addressing the press, MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge explained that the service interruption was due to power disruption and not a cyber security incident. She added that customer data remained secure and mobile money balances safe. 

"The interruption was caused by a power disruption at one of our data centres. It was not a cybersecurity incident, "she confirmed before adding. 

"Customer data remained secure, Mobile Money balances remained safe, and all services have been fully restored."

She further added that the client's expired data and  voice bundles will be compensated. 

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"Customers whose voice or data bundles expired unused during the service interruption will be compensated in line with our customer care processes.We remain committed to making things right for our customers," she added. 

Mulinge noted that the company is focusing on preventing a recurrence of the incident in future. 

"Our focus now is on preventing a recurrence. We will continue investing in stronger infrastructure to deliver a more reliable and resilient network," she said. 

General Manager Joseph Bogere apologised to clients affected the incident noting that the company values their contribution. 

“At MTN, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. That is why we are here today to sincerely apologise to every customer, agent, merchant and partner affected by the service interruption. We value your trust and remain committed to serving you better," he said.

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