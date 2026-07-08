Several feared dead as bus collides with lorry on Kampala-Gulu highway

Several people are feared dead after an Opit Travellers bus collided with a trailer truck in Omoro District along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

Several people are feared dead after an Opit Travellers bus collided with a trailer truck in Omoro District on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The crash happened at about 11pm at Kulu Otit Village in Bobi Sub-county, along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

Preliminary reports indicate that the bus was travelling from Kampala to Gulu City when it was involved in a head-on collision with the truck.

More than a dozen people may have died, while several others sustained injuries, according to reports yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police, emergency responders and residents rushed to the scene to rescue survivors and clear the wreckage.

The public has been urged to avoid sharing unverified casualty figures as police gather more information.

The crash adds to growing concern over road safety on major highways, where night travel, speeding and driver fatigue remain common risk factors.