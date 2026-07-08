Winnie Nwagi unhappy with women rejecting public marriage proposals

The Wendi singer argues that women ought to be more respectful to men who put in the effort to impress them. She advises women to rather pretend in the public eye than cause public humiliation.

Singer Winnie Nwagi has expressed her displeasure with the trending scenarios of women turning down their lovers in public marriage proposals.

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The Wendi singer argues that women ought to be more respectful to men who put in the effort to impress them. She advises women to rather pretend in the public eye than cause public humiliation.

"Ok if you don't want the guy at least you can pretend and say yes they break it down for him after leaving the place. But that kind of embarrassment is not really nice. So mean actually," she advises before adding .

"Personally I wouldn't do that to someone who has put in such effort. I'll target play cool then we sort ourselves after in the most polite way possible."

Winnie Nwagi

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Nwagi believes the trend will make willing men withdraw from taking such bold steps.

"A guy out there with low self esteem would never do it even if he loves his woman. Not after all these videos going around. You're gonna make these men hate proposals," she said.

Romantic proposal gone wrong have become one the most trending videos online.