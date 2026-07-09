NUP defends jailed supporters who entered plea deal with government over military drills

NUP has urged its supporters not to condemn party members who accepted plea bargains, saying prolonged detention forced some to choose the quickest route to freedom.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has defended some of its detained supporters who chose to enter plea bargain agreements with the state, saying they should not be viewed as guilty but as victims of prolonged detention without trial.

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Last week, three co-accused in a case involving NUP deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro pleaded guilty to charges linked to alleged military-style drills at the party's headquarters.

The three are Sergio Yasin Sserugo, Farouk Baruku and Edwin Sserunkuma.

The case stems from an alleged unlawful military-style parade and drilling exercise at NUP headquarters in February 2025.

The wider group of accused includes Edward Ssebufu, also known as Eddie Mutwe, Achileo Kivumbi, Saudah Madaada and Doreen Kaija, among others.

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The opposition party in a statement said while they have tried to secure the lease of over 150 of their supporters currently in prison, the three appeared to have pushed to their limit because of continued denial of bail.

The party argued that repeated denial of bail, coupled with President Yoweri Museveni's recent remarks on bail for what he called political prisoners, left some detainees with little choice but to accept plea bargains.

"Our legal teams have done and continue to do everything within the law to secure their release. Indeed, we have secured the release of hundreds of our people who were illegally detained during and after the recent elections."

"However, following numerous bail denials and Museveni’s recent remarks directing judicial officers not to release our people on bail, some of our comrades have opted to plead guilty or enter into plea bargains for offences everyone knows they did not commit."

NUP insisted those accepting plea deals should not be seen as admitting guilt.

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"By taking this step, these our comrades are not in any way admitting that they committed any offences, but they consider it to be the quickest path available for them to get out of the long periods of detention without trial."

"Our position on this matter remains that while we never encourage anyone to incriminate themselves, we never judge those who, being weighed down by the numerous challenges that come with illegal detention, choose to plead guilty and come out of jail."

NUP urged its supporters to understand the decisions made by those who accepted plea bargains.

"This is, therefore, to call upon our people to understand this situation."

The party also praised supporters who continue to reject plea deals and maintain their innocence despite remaining in custody.

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"As for those who insist on their innocence and choose to wait longer, they are even bigger heroes who deserve to be celebrated and supported every day."