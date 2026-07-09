How Kawala's Kreed_Icon built one of Uganda's fastest-growing TikTok brands

The content creator, who hails from Kawala in Kampala, has grown from producing simple videos to becoming one of Uganda's leading digital influencers, attracting hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok.

In Uganda's fast-growing creator economy, Zziwa Abubakar, better known as Kreed_Icon, has emerged as one of the country's most recognisable TikTok personalities by building a brand around consistency, authenticity and relatable content.

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The content creator, who hails from Kawala in Kampala, has grown from producing simple videos to becoming one of Uganda's leading digital influencers, attracting hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok.

According to his TikTok profile, Kreed_Icon has amassed more than 591,600 followers and over 17.7 million likes, making him one of the country's most followed creators on the platform. He describes himself as a content creator, analyst and influencer.

Abubakar attended Majet Secondary School, where he developed his confidence and communication skills, qualities that have since become central to his online success.

His content spans comedy skits, lifestyle videos, social commentary, motivational talks and reactions to trending topics. By focusing on everyday experiences and speaking in a style many young Ugandans relate to, he has built a loyal audience that continues to grow.

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His rise reflects a broader shift in Uganda's digital landscape, where content creators are increasingly turning social media into full-time careers.

TikTok has become one of the country's fastest-growing social media platforms, giving creators opportunities to earn income through brand partnerships, live-streaming gifts, advertising campaigns and other commercial collaborations.

Industry observers say audiences increasingly favour creators who present genuine personalities over heavily scripted productions, helping influencers like Kreed_Icon stand out in a crowded digital space.

Beyond entertainment, Kreed_Icon has established himself as a marketing partner for brands seeking to connect with Uganda's youthful online audience. His regular posting schedule and frequent live sessions have strengthened engagement with his followers and enhanced his credibility among advertisers.

His journey from the streets of Kawala to becoming one of Uganda's fastest-growing digital creators highlights the expanding opportunities within the country's creator economy, where smartphones and social media are opening new career paths for young people.

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