1 dead, several students injured as train hits school bus in Mukono
One person died and several students suffered injuries after a train collided with a school bus in Mukono District on July 10, 2026.
The crash occurred at about 6:45am at Namumira-Bukasa village in Kyetume parish, Nakisunga sub-county, along Katosi road.
Police said the bus was carrying students from Mwebaze High School in Kakiri. The students were travelling to Jinja District for an educational trip.
A female passenger died at the scene. Several students sustained injuries.
Police officers and emergency responders evacuated the injured to Mukono General Referral Hospital and other nearby health centres.
Police secured the scene and opened investigations into the cause of the crash.
“Police have secured the scene and commenced investigations to establish the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the crash,” police said in a statement.
Authorities said they would release more details after verifying the available information.