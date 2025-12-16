Photos: Chosen Becky’s civil wedding seals marriage with Ssekajja 

Singer Chosen Becky and Abdul Ssekajja have sealed their union with a civil wedding ceremony in Kampala at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau.

Singer Chosen Becky and Abdul Ssekajja have sealed their union with a civil wedding ceremony in Kampala at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau.

Dressed in an all-white gown Becky and Ssekajja said I do before the marriage registrar general. The ceremony caps off the couple’s marriage functions which kickstarted with a traditional marriage ceremony, Kukyala, a pre-marital ceremony last week.

Sources close to the couple reveal the pair settled for a neutral ground, a civil wedding, due to their faith differences as Becky is Christian while Ssekajja is Muslim.

“From today to forever , I am spending all my life with the best dad to my kids and the best friend to me .Mukama akikoze banange . Esanyu linzita. Officially Mrs Ssekajja,” Becky announced before adding.

“Swearing sweet words , I’ve cried since yesterday . Mukama oli mulunji. Mukama ojudde ekisa. Mukama onzijukidde finally . I am officially Mrs Ssekajja. So they are no longer two , but one flesh . Therefore what God has joined together , let no one separate. Officially Mrs Ssekajja.”

Civil marriages are monogamous in nature and celebrated in the office of the Registrar General for residents of Kampala and in the offices of Chief Administrative Officers for the other 146 districts inclusive of the 11 Cities.

The Marriage Act, Cap 146, governs celebration of Civil marriages. The Registrar General is gazetted as the Registrar of Marriages for Kampala whereas the Chief Administrative Officers are gazetted as the Registrars of Marriages for districts outside Kampala.

Civil Marriages take place at the offices of these Registrars.

Requirements for civil marriage

The intending couple should have the following documents before applying online

Proof of citizenship for example a passport (Foreigners) or national identification card (Ugandans)or Refugee IDs

An LC 1 letter clearly stating duration of residence in the district in which the marriage is intended to be solemnized (this should not be less than 15 days).

One passport size photograph each for the groom and the bride.

A Photocopy of a VALID ID for each of the two Adult witnesses

Registered marriage affidavits that conform to Section 10 of the Marriage Act Cap 146 (Register on obrs.ursb.go.ug)

In the case of foreign citizens, a letter from the Civil Registration or Vital Statistics Office of their country confirming that the party is not married.