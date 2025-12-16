Pilsner toasts to tradition at 10th anniversary of Bakiga Nation

This edition was a wrap up of the festival’s 10th Anniversary in the spirit of togetherness and unity of the Kigezi people, while honouring their authentic cultural pride.

On Sunday afternoon, the Millennium Grounds at Kololo became a cultural spectacle. Not even the rain could stand in the way of the revellers who turned up in large numbers to celebrate the cultural diversity of the Kigezi region at the Bakiga Nation Festival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This edition was a wrap up of the festival’s 10th Anniversary in the spirit of togetherness and unity of the Kigezi people, while honouring their authentic cultural pride.

Bakiga Nation Festival.

As "The King’s Beer," Pilsner Lager anchored its commitment to preserving Uganda’s culture with a curated Pilsner Cultural Village, a designated space that instantly transported attendees to the Kigezi region.

Traditional artifacts, such as wooden stools, drums and other ornaments were arranged to depict a welcoming homestead sitting, creating décor that felt reassuringly familiar, like stepping back into a place well-known and loved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bakiga Nation Festival.

The cultural immersion was elevated by a Pilsner beer tasting experience. Early birds were treated to complimentary Pilsner King beers, allowing them to have a taste of royalty in a bottle.

On behalf of Pilsner Lager, Lillian Kansiime cited the importance of the brand's partnership saying,

Bakiga Nation Festival.

We find pride in being part of cultural festivals like Bakiga Nation, as a meaningful way to connect with our consumers in a way that recognizes the pride they uphold in their heritage.” She concluded by urging all consumers to drink responsibly and look out for one another, especially during the festive season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the evening creeped in, revellers leaned into the moment, stamping their feet harder as Ekitagururo rhythms filled the air. The Kizino and Enanga Cultural Troupe led the charge, pulling the crowd into dance circles that grew bigger by the minute.

Bakiga Nation Festival.

In between the dancing, guests also enjoyed a true culinary experience of the Kigezi region. Famous staples like empenyere (whole maize mixed with beans) and millet bread dipped into eshabwe were on offer with enturire served in gourds as a reminder of just how deep the region’s food and drink traditions run.

Bakiga Nation Festival.

The event’s finale kicked off with Florence Musimenta, whose performance sparked an instant connection with the crowd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

T-Paul then thrilled revellers with hits like Sawa Sawa and Wanchekecha. Finally, headliner Sheebah Karungi closed the night with high energy, delivering back-to-back hits including Somebody, Wesibade, and Kyolina Omanya, leaving the crowd thoroughly satisfied and craving the next anniversary.

Bakiga Nation Festival.