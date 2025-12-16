Advertisement

Saha, Nwagi, Salvador, Spice Diana, Maddox to headline Comedy Store End of Year Show this Wednesday

Pulse Uganda 19:47 - 16 December 2025
Comedy Store Uganda
This Wednesday 17th December, Alex Muhangi will host the Last Comedy Store show of 2025, with all top entertainers set to thrill revelers ahead of the Christmas Festive Season.
Advertisement

As the Year comes to an End, with successful editions Every Week, Comedy Store has gone on to put up entertaining and colorful Wednesday Nights in Kampala.

Advertisement

This Wednesday 17th December, Alex Muhangi will host the Last Comedy Store show of 2025, with all top entertainers set to thrill revelers ahead of the Christmas Festive Season.

Spice Diana at Comedy Store

King Saha, Winnie Nwagi, Maddox Ssematimba, Spice Diana,Karole Kasita, Pastor Bugembe will be among the Night's performers of the day along the Comedy industry's la Creme and Talented comedians like, Patrick Salvador,MC Mariachi, Dr.Hillary Okello,Madrat & Chiko, Maulana & Reign, Sammie & Shawa,Merry Heart Comedians, Bobi brown & Nilo Nilo,Bizonto among other Surprise Acts.

With gates open at 6PM, the highly anticipated show is priced at an entrance fee of 30k, VIP at 60k, and 600k for a table of four.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Pilsner toasts to tradition at 10th anniversary of Bakiga Nation
Lifestyle
16.12.2025
Pilsner toasts to tradition at 10th anniversary of Bakiga Nation
The future of online slot gaming: Trends and innovations
Sports
16.12.2025
The future of online slot gaming: Trends and innovations
Care for all this Christmas with Carrefour Uganda
Business
16.12.2025
Care for all this Christmas with Carrefour Uganda
Saha, Nwagi, Salvador, Spice Diana, Maddox to headline Comedy Store End of Year Show this Wednesday
Lifestyle
16.12.2025
Saha, Nwagi, Salvador, Spice Diana, Maddox to headline Comedy Store End of Year Show this Wednesday
Photos: Chosen Becky’s civil wedding seals marriage with Ssekajja 
Entertainment
16.12.2025
Photos: Chosen Becky’s civil wedding seals marriage with Ssekajja 
South Africa’s Dlala Thukuzin to headline 1420’s first anniversary celebrations
Lifestyle
16.12.2025
South Africa’s Dlala Thukuzin to headline 1420’s first anniversary celebrations