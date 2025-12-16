Saha, Nwagi, Salvador, Spice Diana, Maddox to headline Comedy Store End of Year Show this Wednesday

This Wednesday 17th December, Alex Muhangi will host the Last Comedy Store show of 2025, with all top entertainers set to thrill revelers ahead of the Christmas Festive Season.

As the Year comes to an End, with successful editions Every Week, Comedy Store has gone on to put up entertaining and colorful Wednesday Nights in Kampala.

Spice Diana at Comedy Store

King Saha, Winnie Nwagi, Maddox Ssematimba, Spice Diana,Karole Kasita, Pastor Bugembe will be among the Night's performers of the day along the Comedy industry's la Creme and Talented comedians like, Patrick Salvador,MC Mariachi, Dr.Hillary Okello,Madrat & Chiko, Maulana & Reign, Sammie & Shawa,Merry Heart Comedians, Bobi brown & Nilo Nilo,Bizonto among other Surprise Acts.