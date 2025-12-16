Saha, Nwagi, Salvador, Spice Diana, Maddox to headline Comedy Store End of Year Show this Wednesday
As the Year comes to an End, with successful editions Every Week, Comedy Store has gone on to put up entertaining and colorful Wednesday Nights in Kampala.
This Wednesday 17th December, Alex Muhangi will host the Last Comedy Store show of 2025, with all top entertainers set to thrill revelers ahead of the Christmas Festive Season.
King Saha, Winnie Nwagi, Maddox Ssematimba, Spice Diana,Karole Kasita, Pastor Bugembe will be among the Night's performers of the day along the Comedy industry's la Creme and Talented comedians like, Patrick Salvador,MC Mariachi, Dr.Hillary Okello,Madrat & Chiko, Maulana & Reign, Sammie & Shawa,Merry Heart Comedians, Bobi brown & Nilo Nilo,Bizonto among other Surprise Acts.
With gates open at 6PM, the highly anticipated show is priced at an entrance fee of 30k, VIP at 60k, and 600k for a table of four.