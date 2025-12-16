South Africa’s Dlala Thukuzin to headline 1420’s first anniversary celebrations

This milestone event is set to be headlined by South Africa’s Dlala Thukzin, who brings his “Whereabouts” tour to Bugolobi for a one-night-only performance.

Kampala's ultimate vibe spot, 1420 Resto Bar, is set to celebrate one year strong, tomorrow, Wednesday, December 17, with a high-energy experience in partnership with luxury tequila brand Don Julio.

Known for his unique deejaying style and hit records such as Ama Gear, Inkinga, Nika Nika, Ngyozama, and FOMO, among others, Dlala is expected to deliver an electrifying set, blending Afro-house, deep grooves, and crowd-favorite anthems.

Joining him, will be some of Kampala’s top DJs, including DJ Alisha, Alza, Dash, and DJ Spinny, among others who will be serving a dynamic mix of Old Skool classics, Afro-house, Dancehall, and contemporary hits, to keep the celebration going all night.

Global leading tequila brand- Don Julio, will be at the center of the celebration. Guests should expect a luxury tequila curation, complete with bespoke cocktails, mixed with the brand’s premium range, from Don Julio Blanco to the iconic Don Julio 1942.

Judie Nandekya, the Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum, East Africa promised a celebration- ‘the Don Julio way!’

“Don Julio is all about celebrating milestones, and 1420 making a phenomenal year in business is an event worth celebrating- the Don Julio way. We are all set to toast to this milestone with you, and you should expect nothing short of a luxury experience,” she said.

Tickets for the 1420 anniversary are available on www.quicket.co.ug with multiple packages available for individuals and groups.

A single pass goes for Shs 120k, and comes with 2 cocktails and 4 shots, while the Shs 1m package comes with 4 passes, a bottle of Don Julio, and a food platter.

The other options include 6 passes at Shs 1.5m, that comes with 2 bottles of Don Julio, a food platter, and premium viewing. There is the exclusive pass at Shs 4m, that comes with 8 passes, a bottle of Don Julio 1942, 2 food platters, VIP access and parking, and exclusive viewing.

