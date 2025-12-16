Advertisement

Burundi president hosts Jose Chameleone, singer pledges ultra-modern studio 

Moses King Moses King
Pulse Contributor
Jose Chameleone was hosted by Burundi President at the Mwami Ntare Rushatsi House (State house)
Burundi president Gen Evariste Ndayishimiye hosted Ugandan singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone at the Mwami Ntare Rushatsi Palace, the Burundi State House, December 15. 
Advertisement

Burundi president Gen Evariste Ndayishimiye hosted Ugandan singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone at the Ntare Rushatsi Palace, the Burundi State House, December 15. 

Advertisement

According to the Facebook post shared by the Burundi presidency, Chameleone reportedly promised to open an ultra-modern music studio in Burundi and other projects to help the youths of Burundi. 

“H.E. Evariste Ndayishimiye received in audience the very famous Ugandan singer artist Jose Chameleone at Kwa Ntare Rushatsi Palace. The artist had come to present to the Champion of African Youth his projects for the Burundian youth, including the establishment of an ultramodern studio,” the Burundi presidency shared on social media. 

Sources close to the singer allege that Chameleone is exploring business projects in Burundi where he seems to have a huge following and interest. 

The Badilisha singer has recently been enjoying VVIP company in the Great Lakes region. 

Advertisement

Recently, he visited South Sudan where he requested land to build a music school in Western Equatoria. 

Chameleone made the appeal during South Sudan’s 14th Independence Anniversary celebration held on July 9 in Yambio. He said the proposed institution would be a legacy project aimed at empowering young people in the state.

“I don’t want to just come and perform and leave. I want to leave a legacy — and that legacy starts with building a school for music and arts in Western Equatoria,” Chameleone said.

The visit was the artist's second to South Sudan, having previously performed in Juba and Yei in 2002. He said his experiences during those visits inspired him to contribute more meaningfully, especially through music education.

Chameleone specifically appealed to the WES Acting Governor Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa, to provide land for the envisioned academy.

Advertisement

“My goal is to see Western Equatoria produce professional musicians and music producers that even Juba will look up to,” he emphasized.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Decade of distinction: How Talent Africa Group elevated Nyege Nyege to a Global cultural juggernaut
Lifestyle
16.12.2025
Decade of distinction: How Talent Africa Group elevated Nyege Nyege to a Global cultural juggernaut
How to spot fake job listings in Uganda
Business
16.12.2025
How to spot fake job listings in Uganda
Burundi president hosts Jose Chameleone, singer pledges ultra-modern studio 
Entertainment
16.12.2025
Burundi president hosts Jose Chameleone, singer pledges ultra-modern studio 
CNN’s Larry Madowo covers Bobi Wine campaign rally
News
16.12.2025
CNN’s Larry Madowo covers Bobi Wine campaign rally
Youtuber Shalom 256 remanded over comments about Full Figure 
Entertainment
16.12.2025
Youtuber Shalom 256 remanded over comments about Full Figure 
Uganda Airlines admits crisis with its A330 grounded in Nigeria
Business
16.12.2025
Uganda Airlines admits crisis with its A330 grounded in Nigeria