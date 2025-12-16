Burundi president hosts Jose Chameleone, singer pledges ultra-modern studio 

Jose Chameleone was hosted by Burundi President at the Mwami Ntare Rushatsi House (State house)

Jose Chameleone was hosted by Burundi President at the Mwami Ntare Rushatsi House (State house)

Burundi president Gen Evariste Ndayishimiye hosted Ugandan singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone at the Ntare Rushatsi Palace, the Burundi State House, December 15.

According to the Facebook post shared by the Burundi presidency, Chameleone reportedly promised to open an ultra-modern music studio in Burundi and other projects to help the youths of Burundi.

“H.E. Evariste Ndayishimiye received in audience the very famous Ugandan singer artist Jose Chameleone at Kwa Ntare Rushatsi Palace. The artist had come to present to the Champion of African Youth his projects for the Burundian youth, including the establishment of an ultramodern studio,” the Burundi presidency shared on social media.

Sources close to the singer allege that Chameleone is exploring business projects in Burundi where he seems to have a huge following and interest.

The Badilisha singer has recently been enjoying VVIP company in the Great Lakes region.

Recently, he visited South Sudan where he requested land to build a music school in Western Equatoria.

Chameleone made the appeal during South Sudan’s 14th Independence Anniversary celebration held on July 9 in Yambio. He said the proposed institution would be a legacy project aimed at empowering young people in the state.

“I don’t want to just come and perform and leave. I want to leave a legacy — and that legacy starts with building a school for music and arts in Western Equatoria,” Chameleone said.

The visit was the artist's second to South Sudan, having previously performed in Juba and Yei in 2002. He said his experiences during those visits inspired him to contribute more meaningfully, especially through music education.

Chameleone specifically appealed to the WES Acting Governor Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa, to provide land for the envisioned academy.

