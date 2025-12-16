Youtuber Shalom 256 remanded over comments about Full Figure 

Shalom will spend Christmas behind bars with his bail hearing scheduled for December 30th

YouTuber Shalom 256 (real name Shalom Kawesa) has been remanded to jail following his swift arrest and appearance in court on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The online journalist was apprehended by armed security personnel while conducting an interview and transported to Makindye Magistrates Court to face charges under the Computer Misuse Act.

The incident has sent ripples through Uganda’s digital media community.

Shalom was formally charged with "Hate speech, contrary to Section 26 (1) (a) and 2 of the Computer Misuse Act."

The court documents allege that on 5th August of this year, Kawesa "shared information on his YouTube channel, which was likely to degrade or demean Jeniffer Nakanguubi aka Full Figure, while hosting one Dr Robert Kironde."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The specific content under scrutiny is an interview posted on the ‘Shalom 256’ channel where the guest, Dr Robert Kironde, allegedly referred to the complainant, Full Figure, as a "prostitute who used to sell her body at Kibuye."

The State Prosecutor informed the court that the investigation into the matter was complete and they were prepared to proceed immediately with the trial.

The defendant, Mr. Kawesa, vehemently denied all allegations brought against him.

His defence lawyer, Haruna Nsubuga, attempted to submit an application for bail.

However, the application was disallowed due to the late hour—5:45 pm—when the court proceedings concluded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The presiding magistrate subsequently ruled that Shalom Kawesa be remanded to Luzira Prison.