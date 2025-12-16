CNN’s Larry Madowo covers Bobi Wine campaign rally

CNN’s international correspondent attended the National Unity Platform rally in Kampala, Lubaga Division as Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine held his campaign rally ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections.

CNN’s international correspondent was one of the journalists giving global media exposure of the ongoing Uganda presidential campaigns ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The bald headed journalist who has a name for profiling political events in the Great Lakes region from Kenya’s recent Gen Z protests over taxation bills to Tanzania’s recent violent post elections, stated that he will uncover the ‘violence he saw’ at the Bobi Wine rally.

He seemed surprised by Bobi’s bulletproof vest and helmet as the presidential candidate alleged that he is the “ main target” in the campaign.

Larry Madowo in Kampala

“Ugandan presidential candidate Bobi Wine wears a bulletproof vest and helmet to campaign because President Museveni's regime has me as the main target.Full story tomorrow ( December 17, 2025) on CNN about the violence we witnessed,” he said.

Bobi’s rally was not without drama as heavy deployment characterised the rally.

Ahead of the rally, Bobi visited Bulange, the royal capital of Buganda Kingdom to meet the prime minister Charles Peter Mayiga.

There were blockades that restricted access to Bulange that significantly affected traffic flow and movement within the area.

In a notable incident, the convoy of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, was temporarily stalled due to the road closures.

