Gen Z for Gen 7 honours State House Comptroller Jane Barekye for youth transformation

The award is in honor of Barekye’s role in moving government policy from the boardroom into the lives of ordinary citizens through the effective implementation of the Presidential Skilling Hubs.

The youth pressure group, Gen Z for Gen 7, has presented a prestigious accolade to the State House Comptroller, Jane Barekye, in recognition of her exceptional leadership and commitment to transforming the lives of young people across Uganda.

Under Madam Barekye’s rigorous supervision, the Presidential Skilling Hubs have become a cornerstone of youth empowerment in Uganda.

These centres have equipped thousands of young Ugandans—the majority of whom belong to the 'Gen Z' demographic—with practical, market-ready skills.

By bridging the gap between education and employment, the hubs have enabled beneficiaries to create sustainable livelihoods, support their households, and regain a sense of hope for their future.

Leadership Defined by Accountability and Results

The group lauded Barekye’s "hands-on" leadership style, noting that her personal involvement has ensured high levels of accountability and efficiency within the Skilling Hub programme. Her disciplined approach has seen the programme deliver tangible results, moving beyond mere administrative oversight to ensure that every resource allocated translates into a skilled youth ready for the workforce.

Beyond individual success stories, the impact of these hubs has resonated throughout various communities.

Barekye’s work has reduced youth vulnerability to crime and unemployment.

The programme has empowered young people to transition from being dependents to becoming productive contributors to Uganda's national development and economic stability.

In their citation, Gen Z for Gen 7 recognised Madam Barekye for her dedication and unwavering service to the youth empowerment agenda.

They described her as a leader whose discipline serves as a model for public servants. The accolade serves as a testament to her commitment to fulfilling the President’s vision of a self-reliant youth population.

The ceremony concluded with a message of appreciation for a leader whose work continues to shape a skilled and empowered generation. "This accolade celebrates a leader whose work continues to shape a skilled, empowered, and self-reliant generation of Ugandans," the group stated.

