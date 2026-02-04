More of Aponye’s properties face sale over unpaid debts

More properties belonging to the late businessman Apollo Nyegamehe are facing sale as creditors intensify efforts to recover billions of shillings in unpaid debts nearly three years after his death

In a notice published in the Daily Monitor on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, law firm AF Mpanga gave the estate 30 days to clear outstanding debts or risk losing several assets. The properties include residential houses, warehouses, and plots of land.

AF Mpanga was founded by David Mpanga, a senior lawyer and minister for Special Duties in Buganda. It remains unclear which bank the firm represents. However, working with Cristal Advocates, the lawyers have moved to sell six properties once owned by Aponye. These include a residential house in Lower Naguru on half an acre, a warehouse in Nalukolongo, land in Makindye, another warehouse in Masaka, and a property in Mubende district.

At the time of his death, Aponye reportedly owed about Shs 38 billion. Last year, DFCU Bank and Uganda Development Bank began legal action to recover their money.

Some assets have already changed hands. His city mall above the Old Taxi Park was sold three months after his death. Creditors also reportedly took over the Ntinda-based Aponye Complex.

The latest move adds to earlier debt recovery efforts first signalled in July 2025. At the time, properties owned by Aponye Uganda Limited were marked for auction. One of them was Aponye Complex on Semawata Road in Ntinda, a building opened about three years earlier and sitting on 0.35 acres. Nearby plots, listed as FOLIO 12 PLOTS 2-4, were also targeted.

Debt recovery firm Jalds (U) handled the earlier process and warned that occupants would have 14 days to vacate to allow buyers to inspect the premises.

Other properties previously listed included Block 273, Plot 22141 in Makindye measuring about 0.9806 hectares; Folio 5, Plot 4 at Cross Roads in Nalukolongo with a storied office block; and Folio 6, Plot 4 on Wankulukuku Road developed with an office block.

Following his death, Aponye’s family appealed to President Yoweri Museveni for financial support. At the time, the businessman also served as the National Resistance Movement chairperson for Rukiga district.

Apollo Nyegamehe died on Thursday evening, July 6, 2023, after his vehicle collided with a stationary truck along the Mbarara–Kabale highway while he travelled to Rukiga district.

