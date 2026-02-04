Advertisement

More of Aponye’s properties face sale over unpaid debts

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 08:04 - 04 February 2026
Aponye Complex in Ntinda was auctioned last year
More properties belonging to the late businessman Apollo Nyegamehe are facing sale as creditors intensify efforts to recover billions of shillings in unpaid debts nearly three years after his death
Advertisement

More properties linked to the vast estate of businessman Apollo Nyegamehe, commonly known as Aponye, face sale nearly three years after his death in a road crash in Itojo, Ntungamo district.

Advertisement

In a notice published in the Daily Monitor on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, law firm AF Mpanga gave the estate 30 days to clear outstanding debts or risk losing several assets. The properties include residential houses, warehouses, and plots of land.

AF Mpanga was founded by David Mpanga, a senior lawyer and minister for Special Duties in Buganda. It remains unclear which bank the firm represents. However, working with Cristal Advocates, the lawyers have moved to sell six properties once owned by Aponye. These include a residential house in Lower Naguru on half an acre, a warehouse in Nalukolongo, land in Makindye, another warehouse in Masaka, and a property in Mubende district.

At the time of his death, Aponye reportedly owed about Shs 38 billion. Last year, DFCU Bank and Uganda Development Bank began legal action to recover their money.

Some assets have already changed hands. His city mall above the Old Taxi Park was sold three months after his death. Creditors also reportedly took over the Ntinda-based Aponye Complex.

Advertisement

The latest move adds to earlier debt recovery efforts first signalled in July 2025. At the time, properties owned by Aponye Uganda Limited were marked for auction. One of them was Aponye Complex on Semawata Road in Ntinda, a building opened about three years earlier and sitting on 0.35 acres. Nearby plots, listed as FOLIO 12 PLOTS 2-4, were also targeted.

Debt recovery firm Jalds (U) handled the earlier process and warned that occupants would have 14 days to vacate to allow buyers to inspect the premises.

Other properties previously listed included Block 273, Plot 22141 in Makindye measuring about 0.9806 hectares; Folio 5, Plot 4 at Cross Roads in Nalukolongo with a storied office block; and Folio 6, Plot 4 on Wankulukuku Road developed with an office block.

Following his death, Aponye’s family appealed to President Yoweri Museveni for financial support. At the time, the businessman also served as the National Resistance Movement chairperson for Rukiga district.

Apollo Nyegamehe died on Thursday evening, July 6, 2023, after his vehicle collided with a stationary truck along the Mbarara–Kabale highway while he travelled to Rukiga district.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Loukman Ali on why his movie is no longer on Netflix
Entertainment
04.02.2026
Loukman Ali on why his movie is no longer on Netflix
More of Aponye’s properties face sale over unpaid debts
Business
04.02.2026
More of Aponye’s properties face sale over unpaid debts
You’ll never be minister again - Kainerugaba, Baryomunsi blast each other on X
News
04.02.2026
You’ll never be minister again - Kainerugaba, Baryomunsi blast each other on X
‘I am not an alcoholic’ – Minister Baryomunsi trades barbs with Muhoozi
News
04.02.2026
‘I am not an alcoholic’ – Minister Baryomunsi trades barbs with Muhoozi
Gen Z for Gen 7 honours State House Comptroller Jane Barekye for youth transformation
News
03.02.2026
Gen Z for Gen 7 honours State House Comptroller Jane Barekye for youth transformation
Why Museveni, NRM are backing Anita Among,  Tayebwa
News
03.02.2026
Why Museveni, NRM are backing Anita Among,  Tayebwa