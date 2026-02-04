‘I am not an alcoholic’ – Minister Baryomunsi trades barbs with Muhoozi

On Wednesday morning, Gen Muhoozi took to social media with a series of aggressive posts targeting Hon Baryomunsi, who responded in defiance.

The public spat between Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and the Minister of Information and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, escalated sharply on X on Tuesday morning with the two exchanging insults and threats to the bemusement of their followers.

The clash was sparked days ago following comments by Dr Baryomunsi regarding threats issued by Gen Muhoozi to arrest National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi is currently in hiding following a raid on his Magere residence on January 23. Dr Baryomunsi publicly dismissed the threats, stating that the government had no interest in arresting the opposition leader.

He further sought to distance the government from Gen Muhoozi’s social media pronouncements, stating that the CDF is not a government spokesperson and that his posts should not be interpreted as official policy.

The minister also condemned the Muhoozi-led raid on Bobi Wine’s home, remarks that appear to have infuriated the army chief.

Muhoozi’s fiery online threats

On Wednesday morning, Gen Muhoozi took to X with a series of aggressive posts targeting the minister.

In one post, he described Baryomunsi as a “traitor” and declared that he would “never be a Minister again”.

In another, he warned that if Baryomunsi ever mentioned his name again, he would arrest him “on the spot”.

Baryomunsi hits back

Dr Baryomunsi responded through his official X account, striking a defiant tone.

“I rose from obscurity to where I am because of my abilities not favours from anybody. I am self made. Being a Minister is not necessarily the best thing in life. My horizon is far beyond that. Let's serve Uganda. Cheers,” he said.

In a more personal response, Baryomunsi chimed at the army commander writing, “My father trained me to believe in myself. He restrained me from taking alcohol. I am sober 24/7 and focussed. He let me free and I don't suffer from Peter Pan Syndrome. Those attacking me on Twitter/X don't know the material we the original Bakiga are made of. Go slow.”

Gen Muhoozi then doubled down on his earlier stance. “It doesn’t matter. You will not be Minister this time. First come and make peace with me,” he wrote, before adding ominously that Baryomunsi should be “more worried about jail”.

