Barbie Itungo, family members’ phones seized in raid, says Joel Ssenyonyi

The Leader of Opposition said he rushed to Magere after receiving alerts of another raid by armed personnel at Bobi Wine’s residence.

Uganda’s Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, has condemned what he described as a violent military raid on the Magere home of National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Bobi Wine.

The overnight operation carried out by a masked military officer sent shock waves on social media.

In a statement posted last night, Ssenyonyi said he rushed to Magere after receiving alerts of another raid by armed personnel at Bobi Wine's residence.

He reported finding dozens of military men both outside and inside the compound, some in uniform and others in plain clothes.

According to Ssenyonyi, he was denied access by heavily armed men.

He says however, that he was informed that the officers broke doors, assaulted occupants, ransacked the house taking away their phones and gadgets.

“I have been denied access by the numerous gun-men, who are said to have broken the house doors, assaulted the family and occupants, ransacked the house, and taken all the gadgets they could find.”

“I’ve spoken to some senior police officers asking why they have to keep behaving in such a vile manner instead of issuing summons to whoever they are interested in. They however say they are not aware of the raid, and apparently don’t even know who is commanding the operation!!!” said Ssenyonyi.

Bobi Wine’s younger brother, musician Dax Vibez, also reported on X that Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi’s phone had been confiscated during the raid.

Videos circulating online show heavily armed soldiers entering the compound at night, with Barbie heard sounding visibly shaken as she questions their presence.

Bobi Wine described the situation as dire, alleging that soldiers beat family members and isolated his wife. Their son, Solomon Kampala, also confirmed the military presence at the home.