Advertisement

Barbie Itungo, family members’ phones seized in raid, says Joel Ssenyonyi

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:00 - 24 January 2026
Barbie Itungo
The Leader of Opposition said he rushed to Magere after receiving alerts of another raid by armed personnel at Bobi Wine’s residence. 
Advertisement

Uganda’s Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, has condemned what he described as a violent military raid on the Magere home of National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Bobi Wine.

Advertisement

The overnight operation carried out by a masked military officer sent shock waves on social media.

In a statement posted last night, Ssenyonyi said he rushed to Magere after receiving alerts of another raid by armed personnel at Bobi Wine’s residence. 

He reported finding dozens of military men both outside and inside the compound, some in uniform and others in plain clothes. 

According to Ssenyonyi, he was denied access by heavily armed men.

Advertisement

He says however, that he was informed that the officers  broke doors, assaulted occupants, ransacked the house taking away their phones and gadgets.

“I have been denied access by the numerous gun-men, who are said to have broken the house doors, assaulted the family and occupants, ransacked the house, and taken all the gadgets they could find.”

“I’ve spoken to some senior police officers asking why they have to keep behaving in such a vile manner instead of issuing summons to whoever they are interested in. They however say they are not aware of the raid, and apparently don’t even know who is commanding the operation!!!” said Ssenyonyi.

Bobi Wine’s younger brother, musician Dax Vibez, also reported on X that Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi’s phone had been confiscated during the raid. 

Videos circulating online show heavily armed soldiers entering the compound at night, with Barbie heard sounding visibly shaken as she questions their presence. 

Advertisement

Bobi Wine described the situation as dire, alleging that soldiers beat family members and isolated his wife. Their son, Solomon Kampala, also confirmed the military presence at the home.

The raid came just hours after Barbie hosted lawyers and journalists at her home, and days after meeting religious leaders from the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda, where she recounted the ordeal her family has faced since her husband went into hiding.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Solomon Kampala apologises for disrespectful comments
News
25.01.2026
Solomon Kampala apologises for disrespectful comments
Why Bobi Wine might have risked an outdoor video
News
25.01.2026
Why Bobi Wine might have risked an outdoor video
New report details names, factors behind Museveni’s latest election victory
News
24.01.2026
New report details names, factors behind Museveni’s latest election victory
Photos: Bobi Wine says wife hospitalised, house ransacked in UPDF raid
News
24.01.2026
Photos: Bobi Wine says wife hospitalised, house ransacked in UPDF raid
Sheila Gashumba to adopt street kid
Entertainment
24.01.2026
Sheila Gashumba to adopt street kid
Barbie Itungo, family members’ phones seized in raid, says Joel Ssenyonyi
News
24.01.2026
Barbie Itungo, family members’ phones seized in raid, says Joel Ssenyonyi