Military break into Bobi Wine’s house; Barbie Itungo ‘isolated’

Barbie Itungo shared the video of the break-in on Friday night

Barbie Itungo shared the video of the break-in on Friday night

In a video shared online, Barbie Itungo is heard sounding visibly shaken as she questions the presence and actions of uniformed men inside her compound.

Armed soldiers have reportedly broken into the residence of National Unity Platform leader Bobi Wine, leaving his wife, Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, causing family members panic and distress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video shared online, Barbie Itungo is heard sounding shaken as she questions the presence and actions of uniformed men inside her compound.

In the video, heavily armed soldiers in uniform are seen walking toward the front door in the night,

The footage quickly spread on social media, drawing widespread concern from supporters and human rights observers.

Shortly after the video emerged, Bobi Wine’s husband posted a statement describing the situation as dire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A group of armed soldiers has just broken into our house and beat up my family members. They have currently isolated my wife Barbie Kyagulanyi alone. Their intentions are unclear,” he wrote.

A group of masked, armed soldiers has just broken into our house and beat up my family members. They have currently isolated my wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi, alone. Their intentions are unclear! — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 23, 2026

Their son, Solomon Kampala, also shared the video, confirming the presence of military personnel at the family residence. “Military men are currently in our compound at home,” he wrote, reinforcing claims that the home was under siege.

Barbie Itungo has reportedly been holed up in the house with some of her children and relatives since January 16, following Bobi Wine’s decision to flee and go into hiding after Uganda’s contested presidential elections.

Since that time, soldiers are said to have maintained a heavy presence at the residence, at times camping outside and allegedly using ladders to climb over the perimeter fence to gain access.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The situation has further escalated after the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, publicly warned Bobi Wine to surrender himself to the police.

The warning has fuelled fears of continued intimidation and possible reprisals against his family members.