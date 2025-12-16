Decade of distinction: How Talent Africa Group elevated Nyege Nyege to a Global cultural juggernaut

This year’s successful delivery demonstrated an evolution, moving from a beloved but logistically challenging event in previous years to a fully realised, world-class cultural ecosystem.

The 10th-anniversary edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival at Kalagala Falls, Adrift Uganda, was not simply a milestone event; it was a profound statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By all accounts, the organisers, Talent Africa Group (TAG), radically outdid themselves, orchestrating an event of unprecedented scale, logistical precision, and professional depth that sets a new benchmark for multi-arts festivals across the African continent.

This year’s successful delivery demonstrated an evolution, moving from a beloved but logistically challenging event in previous years to a fully realised, world-class cultural ecosystem.

Responsible drinking at Nyege Nyege

A Transformed Setting: From Riverbank to Adventure Hub

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most apparent upgrade was the transformative relocation to Adrift Uganda, a sprawling venue near Kalagala Falls, 23 kilometres from Jinja City.

The new home offered vast capacity and breathtaking natural scenery, with the rushing waters of the Nile providing a dramatic backdrop.

Nyege Nyege 10th edition

TAG leveraged this environment by pivoting towards adventure tourism. In partnership with Adrift Uganda and the Lemara Group, the festival seamlessly integrated high-octane activities—including white-water rafting, bungee jumping, and quad biking—directly into the revellers’ experience.

This strategic move expanded Nyege Nyege’s appeal beyond music, effectively turning the festival into a four-day cultural and adventure holiday, a feature largely absent in previous iterations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival

Logistical Mastery and Enhanced Safety

Following weeks of rigorous, meticulous preparation on the ground, CEO Aly Alibhai confirmed the operational departments were fully aligned to deliver a secure and seamless festival.

Past editions occasionally faced scrutiny regarding access and security, but this year saw visibly professional and reassuringly tight security protocols.

Furthermore, the dedication to guest comfort was evident in logistical planning, such as the mandated ticket verification point at Kangulumira Town Council and the provision of complimentary shuttle services, guaranteeing smoother entry than ever before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suuna Ben at the 10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival

The Rise of the Professional Ecosystem: The Hive

This year’s edition moved decisively past the "party" label by incorporating professional development and industry engagement at its core.

A critical development was the introduction of The Hive, a dynamic cultural space and crucial networking hub. Supported by the Royal Danish Embassy and Northern Europe’s Roskilde Festival, The Hive hosted Africa’s inaugural Electronic Music Conference.

10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival

This landmark platform offered emerging African artists essential skills in production, distribution, and creative entrepreneurship, bringing curators and innovators together.

This investment in professionalisation, with long-term plans extending into 2026, represents the most significant upgrade in Nyege Nyege’s mandate, elevating its status from a music event to a catalyst for African creative industries.

The music programming was delivered across five iconic stages, including the new daytime-only Sunrise Stage and fan favourites like Hakuna Kulala.

10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival

The sonic journey perfectly captured the festival’s ethos—an electric fusion of genres from Amapiano and Gqom to local Kadongo Kamu and Northern Uganda Luo beats. Standout performances, such as Fik Fameica's energetic set, Masaka’s DJ Suuna Ben’s explosive dawn set (a signature Nyege Nyege tradition), and a rare headline appearance by global icon Skrillex, demonstrated TAG's ability to curate both grassroots talent and international superstars with equal flair.

This fusion reflected the "unapologetic Ugandan identity" while embracing global trends, cementing the festival's reputation as a leader in unconventional and vital sound.

The success of the 10th anniversary was underpinned by an unwavering commitment to responsible celebration.

Responsible drinking at Nyege Nyege

In partnership with Uganda Breweries Limited, a "Hydration Fun Zone" was established. The initiative saw the distribution of over 500 litres of free drinking water and the execution of the "Wrong Side of the Road" survey, sensitising over 2,000 revellers to the dangers of drink driving.