Sir Aludah, DJ Heydez, Mary Jo set to fire up December’s final Meatings

This December edition, themed Meatings: Meat, Friends & Vibez, promises a full-sensory experience powered by an all-star entertainment lineup.

Kampala’s favourite outdoor meat-and-music experience, Meatings, returns this Saturday, December 20, for its final edition of 2025, and it’s coming in louder, tastier, and more electric than ever.

Set against the laid-back outdoor backdrop of Gazebo Grill in Najjera, Meatings has grown into more than just a grill event. It’s where tender cuts meet big conversations, cold drinks meet good energy, and music takes centre stage.

Leading the charge is the legendary Sir Aludah, a true icon on the decks whose name alone guarantees a masterclass in crowd control.

Known for his flawless transitions, nostalgic throwbacks, and explosive party energy, Sir Aludah is set to take revellers on a musical journey that cuts across eras and genres.

Backing him up is one of Kampala’s most in-demand selectors, DJ Heydez, whose sets are a high-energy blend of Amapiano, Afrobeat, Dancehall, and club anthems, perfectly timed to keep the grills sizzling and the dance floor packed.

Adding even more flavour to the mix is Mary Jo, bringing her infectious presence and dynamic selections that keep the vibe playful, fun, and relentlessly upbeat.

Also stepping up on the decks are Khurk, Damze, Josh MC, and Guhi, each adding their own signature sound to what promises to be a non-stop musical rollercoaster, curated to match the rhythm of clinking glasses, laughter, and perfectly grilled meat.

Of course, great meat deserves the perfect pairing, and this edition of Meatings has found its match in apple-flavoured Tusker Cider.

Crisp, refreshing, and tender on the tongue, Tusker Cider has become a favourite among food lovers for its effortless pairing with steak and a wide variety of grilled meats.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mercy Atwongyeire, Premium Beer Project Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, shared her excitement:

“We are excited to continue creating moments of connection where music, fun, and flavours come together. Tusker Cider was crafted for occasions like Meatings, where great food, great music, and laughter collide. It is the perfect refreshment to elevate every bite and every vibe.”

With a powerhouse lineup, Kampala’s unmistakable party energy, and plates loaded with flavour, December 20 promises an unforgettable send-off to the Meatings calendar.