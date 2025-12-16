I&M Bank’s recently launched Sapphire Club won the Best Innovation of the Year Award at the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS)

I&M Bank’s recently launched Sapphire Club won the Best Innovation of the Year Award at the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS)

Sapphire Club wins I&M Bank and Pivot Best Innovation of the Year at UMEAS 2025

The Sapphire Club innovation was curated to elevate select clients’ experiences while they bank with I&M Bank. Pivot took on this challenge with a bold ambition to communicate the offering.

I&M Bank’s recently launched Sapphire Club won the Best Innovation of the Year Award at the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) that also recognised Pivot Media & Marketing as the agency that executed I&M Bank’s story of innovation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The annual awards are organised by Evolve Africa and its partners to recognize excellence displayed by brands and agencies in the Marketing, media and communications field.

The win cemented Pivot’s position as one of Uganda’s leading strategic communications agencies with all I&M Bank campaigns that is Tukikube ne I&M Bank and Sapphire Club being finalists in the Marketing Campaign of the year and Best Innovation categories which underscored the agency’s ability to lead the field with multiple standout campaigns in a single year.

The Sapphire Club innovation was curated to elevate select clients’ experiences while they bank with I&M Bank. Pivot took on this challenge with a bold ambition to communicate the offering.

Inspired by I&M Bank’s slogan On Your Side, Sapphire Club is one that gives I&M Bank’s select clients exclusive private banking experiences that are meticulously curated for individuals whose financial sophistication, lifestyle, and aspirations transcend the ordinary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sapphire Club members gain privileged access to bespoke elite global Money can’t buy experiences, Bank One-Mauritius Offshore Private Banking Excellence, Customized Treasury Investment and I&M Capital Wealth Management Solutions.

Through targeted media relations, purposeful storytelling, and strategic amplification, Sapphire Club secured extensive coverage across high-value news, business, lifestyle, and social platforms, successfully showing I&M Bank as the bank of choice for those looking for hassle free and premium banking experiences with great perks like watching Formula One Games Live and Live soccer matches at the home of Real Madrid; Santiago Bernabéu, with access to the stadium’s VIP areas & premium seats.

Speaking on the award, Sandra Lamwaka, PR Manager at Pivot Media & Marketing, stated:

“As Pivot we have an unspoken mantra, which is to exceed expectations. We are honored to be recognised for our commitment to excellent execution of the work of our clients through mindful and impactful PR. Sapphire Club is a symbol of the role of innovation and strategic storytelling in challenging the usual. This award belongs to our dedicated team and our partners at I&M Bank.”

Advertisement

Advertisement