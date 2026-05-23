Worry as Uganda confirms 3 new Ebola cases

Uganda has confirmed three more cases of Ebola disease

Uganda has confirmed three more cases of Ebola disease

Th e ministry said two of the new cases are Ugandans who had contact with the country’s first confirmed Ebola patient

The Ministry of Health has confirmed three new Ebola Virus Disease cases in Uganda, raising the country’s total confirmed cases to five.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Th e ministry said two of the new cases are Ugandans who had contact with the country’s first confirmed Ebola patient.

The third case is a Congolese woman who had travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Uganda for treatment.

Prof. Charles Olaro, the Director General of Health Services said one of the new patients is a Ugandan driver who transported the first confirmed case.

He is receiving treatment. The second is a Ugandan health worker who was exposed to the virus while caring for the first confirmed patient. She is also receiving treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ministry said the two cases were identified from known contacts who were already under follow-up.

Uganda has confirmed 3 new Ebola cases

The third confirmed case is a Congolese woman who entered Uganda from the DRC with mild abdominal symptoms.

She travelled from Arua to Entebbe on a chartered flight and sought medical care on May 10, 2026, at a private hospital in Kampala.

She was treated and discharged in good condition on May 14, 2026, before travelling back to the DRC. The ministry later received a tip-off from the pilot who had airlifted her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Surveillance teams then followed up, retrieved a sample and tested it for Ebola. The result returned positive. The ministry said all contacts linked to the confirmed cases have been identified and are being monitored by response teams.

“The Ministry of Health urges all members of the public to remain calm, vigilant, and continue observing all recommended preventive measures,” Olaro said in a statement.

The ministry also asked the public to report suspected Ebola symptoms to the nearest health facility, saying early treatment improves chances of survival.