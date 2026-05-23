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NITA-U advances digital inclusion for persons with disabilities

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 13:32 - 23 May 2026
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NITA-U pledged to build a more accessible and inclusive digital ecosystem in Uganda.
NITA-U has intensified efforts to promote digital inclusion for persons with disabilities through ICT training and stakeholder engagement under the UDAP-GovNet project.
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By Nicholas Akasula

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The National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U), under the Uganda Digital Acceleration Project-Government Network (UDAP-GovNet), in collaboration with Smart Ideas, convened a high-level stakeholder engagement on Thursday, bringing together representatives from government, the private sector, development partners, civil society, academia, and organisations of persons with disabilities.

The engagement provided a platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and consensus-building on sustainable approaches to digital inclusion.

This follows a successfully concluded three-month ICT skills training programme for 38 persons with different impairments, including visual, hearing, and physical disabilities. The programme aimed to equip participants with essential digital skills to improve daily living, education, and economic opportunities.

Speaking during the engagement, Edmond Machelli, Project Coordinator for UDAP-GovNet at NITA-U, said: “This initiative serves as a crucial test case to assess the real impact and value of our interventions. We are eager to tap into the rich knowledge and experiences of all stakeholders present so that we can design more meaningful and effective solutions to better serve persons with disabilities.”

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One of the beneficiaries, Simon Peter Kaggwa, who is visually impaired, shared his experience.

“Before this training, I struggled with basic digital tools. Today, I can confidently use a computer, navigate the internet, and even create digital content. This programme has opened doors I never thought possible for someone like me. I now feel included in the digital world,” Kaggwa said.

The stakeholder engagement focused on identifying existing gaps and exploring innovative solutions to improve accessibility, adoption, and participation of persons with disabilities in the digital space.

Discussions centred on strengthening coordination among stakeholders, scaling up accessible digital skills training, and creating an enabling environment for inclusive digital service delivery.

Julian Rweju, Director of E-Government Services at NITA-U, emphasised the Authority’s commitment to inclusive digital transformation.

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“Digital transformation must be inclusive by design. This training and stakeholder engagement demonstrates our determination to ensure that persons with disabilities are not just beneficiaries, but active participants in Uganda’s digital economy. We are committed to building an accessible and equitable digital ecosystem where every Ugandan, regardless of ability, can thrive,” she said.

The initiative forms part of NITA-U’s broader efforts under UDAP-GovNet to promote digital inclusion and ensure Uganda’s digital transformation agenda remains people-centred and equitable.

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