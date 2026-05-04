Thugs break into Bank of Uganda, laptops stolen

Thieves, believed to have had inside help, broke into the Bank of Uganda and stole seven laptops, prompting arrests and ongoing investigations.

Thieves stole seven laptops from Bank of Uganda offices in Kampala

Police suspect insider involvement and use of duplicated keys

Over 20 suspects arrested as investigations intensify

Bank says operations remain normal despite the break-in

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Thieves broke into the heavily guarded Bank of Uganda offices in Kampala and escaped with seven laptops, Daily Monitor has reported.

Preliminary police findings suggest the suspects worked with some staff and members of the security team. The group reportedly struck on Monday morning.

They entered through a gate opposite City Square and moved into the commercial offices. They stayed inside for about three hours before leaving with the devices.

Investigators say the attackers used duplicated keys. This allowed them to access the building without forcing entry. They also cut off the internet connection, which helped them carry out the operation quickly.

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Sources told Daily Monitor that the group took security equipment, including a CCTV server and an internet router valued at about Shs50 million. They, however, failed to access the cash safe.

BoU head office

Police say the suspects damaged CCTV cameras and office doors while searching for keys to the strong room. Footage shows about five men entering through reinforced doors.

A team from Central Police Station Kampala, supported by sniffer dogs, later visited the scene. The dogs tracked a scent to Mutaasa Kafeero Plaza in downtown Kampala, where several buildings were sealed off during the search.

Mutaasa Kafeero Plaza

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Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala said the follow-up operation was intelligence-led. She confirmed that more than 20 suspects had been arrested and some items recovered to support investigations.

She declined to confirm whether the arrests were directly linked to the central bank break-in.

“I do not have the information that you are asking me,” SP Kawala said.

Sources indicated that the Bank of Uganda preferred to manage communication internally.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Racheal Kawala

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He said seven laptops were stolen.

“The matter is currently under investigation, and the BoU is working closely with the relevant security agencies to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to take appropriate action,” the statement said.

The central bank assured the public that its core operations were not affected and that business continued as normal. Reports also suggest that two counter-terrorism guards left their posts before the morning shift.