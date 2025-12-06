The Chop Life Affair returns this Sunday

This Sunday, Aura Lounge will be the sanctuary where luxury meets liberation.

The Chop Life affair, this Sunday, has something in store for those looking to spend their Sunday evening a bit more upbeat than the usual laid-back Sundays.

If you want to elevate your Sunday night experience, Don Julio has got you at Chop Life this Sunday.

Expect nothing but premium moments, because Kampala’s fun lovers and big spenders will all be there, as Don Julio- the luxury tequila, in partnership with Lil Stunner- Sheila Gashumba, are deliberately ensuring that you vibe into the new week in style.

Come Sunday evening, Aura will transform into a tequila party, with luxury at its best.

From pure Blanco tequila to Añejo and 1942, whose smooth texture and warmth are a reminder of what luxurious taste looks and feels like.

Expect delicious Don Julio signature cocktails, such as the Tangy Margarita, Zesty Paloma, signature highballs, and Reposado Old Fashioneds, among others.

Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum East Africa, emphasised Don Julio’s commitment to excellence and luxury.

“Don Julio is raising the bar again for this edition of the Chop Life experience. Together with Sheila, we are ensuring that our consumers and premium fun lovers get exactly what they step out for for such a celebration. We promise to exceed expectations on this one.”

The music policy is designed to turn the entire space into a kaleidoscope of movement. DJs led by the night’s host- Lil Stunner, Hady, Queencess Kganya, Litto, Edwizzy Selekta, among others, are ready to have you travel on a musical voyage.

Don Julio will ensure the tequila is chilled and ready, setting the stage for a night where guests are encouraged to laugh louder, dance harder, and spend a little freer.