In pictures: PRAU Excellence Awards celebrate innovation in Ugandan PR

Best Corporate Communication Award went to DFCU/Capital One Group

The event, held on 4 December 2025 at the Protea Hotel in Kampala, drew a large audience of communication professionals, corporate leaders, government officials, and media practitioners, all united under the theme, “Recognizing Innovation and Impact in Public Relations.”

The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) celebrated the champions of innovation and brilliance within the communications sector at the 9th annual PRAU Excellence Awards.

Best Public Affairs Campaign – UEDCL

Irene Nakasiita, the President of PRAU said the awards are to honour exceptional work and provide a vital platform for individuals and organisations to showcase their strategic communication concepts.

She congratulated all participants for driving the sector forward.

"In this year's edition of the PRAU Excellence Awards, we are not just celebrating winners, but innovators who have redefined what is possible in our profession through creative concepts that continue to prove that strategic communication is a powerful driver of trust, progress, and transformation," Ms Nakasiita stated.

She concluded by commending all winners, finalists, and participants for raising the standards of professional excellence across the Ugandan public relations industry.

A total of 13 winners were recognised across 13 distinct categories, highlighting a diverse array of successful campaigns and professional achievements over the past year.

Highlighting the night’s individual honours, Ms Sarah Kagingo was presented with the highly esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award for her significant, long-term contributions to elevating the practice of public relations in Uganda.

Ms Sarah Kagingo was presented with the highly esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award

The full list of winners includes:

Student Award – Danniella Makiika - Uganda Martyrs University

Young Communicator of the Year – Gaaba Lakel Maria

Best Media Relations and Media Management – UEDCL

Best Event/Experiential – MultiChoice Uganda

Best Internal Communication/Employee Engagement Campaign – Uganda Baati/ MAAD McCANN

Best CSR and Sustainability (merged with ESG Report) – NCBA Bank

Best Corporate Communication – DFCU/Capital One Group

Best Not-for-Profit – Sauti Plus/Reach a Hand

Best Social/Digital Communication – Serene Beauty

Best PR Agency – Node Group

Best Overall PR Campaign – Serene Beauty

The event’s Chief Guest, Solly Mollo, the South African High Commissioner to Uganda, congratulated the winners and praised PRAU for its dedication to recognising excellence.

He used the occasion to call for greater collaboration between the association and the South African Commission, suggesting ways to promote the visibility of both countries through the strategic use of public relations.

Best Event/Experiential Campaign – MultiChoice Uganda