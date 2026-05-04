Missing woman case deepens as remains found in husband’s house

Police have arrested a man after suspected human remains believed to be his missing wife were found in his house.

Police arrest man over suspected murder of wife in Kyenjojo

Victim had been missing for about six weeks

Human remains discovered inside suspect’s house

DNA tests and investigations ongoing

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Police in Kyenjojo District have arrested a 40-year-old man over the suspected killing of his wife, whose remains were found at his home, according to The Observer.

The suspect, Richard Mwesige, also known as ‘Baby Nsolo’, was arrested on May 2, 2026, in Kihara Cell, Kyarusozi Town Council. Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West regional police spokesperson, said the arrest followed a tip-off from residents.

Police said the case began after concerns over the disappearance of Lukia Karungi, 35, who lived in the same area. Karungi, who had been in a relationship with Mwesige and had a child with him, had not been seen for about six weeks.

The matter was reported to Kyarusozi Police Station by Asaaba Aheebwa, the LC I chairperson of Kihara Cell. He raised alarm over Karungi’s long absence and what he described as suspicious conduct by the suspect.

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Police later searched Mwesige’s house and made a disturbing discovery.

“Upon searching the suspect’s house, decomposing human remains were discovered,” Twesige said.

“A human head was found tied in a polythene bag and hanging from the roof, while other body parts, including bones and clothing believed to belong to the deceased, were also recovered.”

The remains were taken to Kyenjojo General Hospital for DNA tests and a postmortem to confirm identity and cause of death.