Nameere reveals source of Among’s Rolls Royce, how pictures reached Mao

Justine Nameere has claimed Anita Among received the controversial Rolls Royce as a gift and accused Daudi Kabanda of leaking its pictures to Norbert Mao to damage the Speaker politically.

Masaka Woman Member of Parliament-elect Justine Nameere has said Speaker of Parliament Anita Among did not buy the Rolls Royce that has recently triggered public criticism against her, but instead received it as a gift.

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Nameere did not reveal who gave Among the vehicle.

According to Nameere, the luxury car was gifted to the Speaker during her birthday celebrations in November last year and has remained parked in her basement for a long time.

She said Kasambya Member of Parliament Daudi Kabanda was present when the vehicle arrived in Uganda and allegedly took pictures of it.

Nameere made the remarks in a video attacking Kabanda, who also serves as Secretary General of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), after he hosted a press conference announcing that PLU had withdrawn its endorsement of Among in the upcoming Speakership race.

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She accused Kabanda of orchestrating a campaign to portray Among as corrupt so she could lose public favour.

Nameere further claimed Kabanda hoped the Speaker would panic and give him money to regain PLU support.

According to her, Kabanda took pictures of the Rolls Royce with the intention of using them for future blackmail.

She alleged that Kabanda later sent the pictures to Justice Minister Norbert Mao, who is also linked to the Speakership race, so they could be used to discredit Among.

Nameere argued that the Speaker has many wealthy friends and that receiving such a gift should not surprise the public.

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She mentioned some of Among’s associates, including Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote and Mr Eazi’s father, Captain Alexander Olukayode Ajibade, a retired Nigerian Air Force Squadron Leader who also worked as a private pilot for former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Nameere also questioned why Kabanda was fighting Among despite previously benefiting from her support.

According to her, the Speaker once wanted Kabanda appointed as a parliamentary commissioner, but President Yoweri Museveni reportedly rejected the proposal over competence concerns.