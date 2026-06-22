Lukwago sent back to Luzira as magistrate fails to deliver ruling on bail

Erias Lukwago has been returned to Luzira Prison after the Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court postponed a ruling on his bail application.

Former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago was on Monday sent back to Luzira Prison after the Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court failed to deliver a ruling on his bail application.

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Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera, who heard submissions from both the prosecution and defence earlier in the day, did not pronounce herself on the application as expected.

The court had initially adjourned proceedings at 10am and indicated that the ruling would be delivered at 2pm.

However, when court resumed, neither the magistrate nor Lukwago appeared in the courtroom.

What followed was a closed-door meeting lasting about an hour between Basemera, Lukwago and his lawyers in the magistrate's chambers.

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It later emerged that the court had not finalised the ruling.

Lawyers were informed that the decision would instead be delivered electronically within 24 hours.’

"The Magistrate has informed us that her ruling is not ready. She has taken note of all the health concerns we raised. She also said she was concerned about the big crowd in court and did not wish to reconvene the crowd that the ruling was not ready, She said she also intends to write a longer ruling on the matter," said Medard Lubega Ssegona while addressing reporters.

Sseggona said the ruling is expected to be delivered electronically

The development meant that Lukwago was returned to Luzira Prison to await the outcome of his application.

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The former Kampala Lord Mayor is facing a charge of misprision of treason. Prosecutors accuse him of failing to report alleged knowledge of a treason plot. He denies the charge.

Earlier in the day, his lawyers, led by Medard Lubega Sseggona, urged court to release him on bail, citing his health condition, fixed place of abode and status as a public figure.

The delay disappointed supporters who had gathered at court hoping for his release.

Some were visibly emotional as prison officers led him away.

One of Lukwago's children was seen shedding tears outside the court premises.

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Uganda People's Congress president Jimmy Akena criticised the delay and questioned the independence of the judiciary.

"I don't believe the judicial office has real independence to act as they are supposed to under the law. Everything else is being determined elsewhere and that is where the problem is. The court is not free," Akena said.