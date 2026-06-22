Lukwago bail hearing adjourned as lawyers raise alarm on potential TB infection

Erias Lukwago appearing at the court on Monday

Erias Lukwago appearing at the court on Monday

Lukwago’s legal team, led by Medard Lubega Sseggona, made the submissions on Monday, June 22, 2026, as the Makindye Magistrates Court heard his bail application. A ruling on the bail has been pushed to 2:00 in the afternoon

Lawyers representing former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago have raised concern over his health, saying he faces a possible tuberculosis infection while on remand.

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Lukwago’s legal team, led by Medard Lubega Sseggona, made the submissions on Monday, June 22, 2026, as the Makindye Magistrates Court heard his bail application.

Sseggona told court that Lukwago’s health remains fragile and that his continued stay in prison exposes him to serious medical risk.

“We have a fear of a threat of a TB infection. Whereas the Uganda Prisons authorities are well intentioned in managing this fragile inmate, a TB ward is just close to where he is staying,” Sseggona told court.

He said the prison area where Lukwago is being held is crowded.

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“It is crowded to the extent that at some point, a TB patient was brought to his room where he is with another inmate, and was managed there until other occupants pushed and he was removed,” he submitted.

Sseggona said any TB infection would pose a grave danger to Lukwago because of his current medical condition.

“With his fragile health a TB infection however minute would be catastrophic especially where his blood sample was taken and the results established that his white blood cells have continued to diminish,” he said.

The submissions formed part of the defence team’s push to secure bail for Lukwago, who was charged with misprision of treason last week.

Lukwago denied the charge and was remanded to Luzira prison until June 23, 2026.

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The case has drawn public attention because Lukwago is president of the People’s Front for Freedom and part of the legal team representing Dr Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale in a separate treason-related matter.

His lawyers argue that his health, public standing and willingness to attend court should persuade the court to grant him bail.

The state was expected to respond to the bail application before court makes its ruling.