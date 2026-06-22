Martha Karua was blocked from entering Uganda at Entebbe International Airport

Martha Karua was blocked from entering Uganda at Entebbe International Airport

Martha Karua denied entry into Uganda at Entebbe Airport as Lukwago awaits bail court decision

Kenyan lawyer Martha Karua has been denied entry into Uganda ahead of court proceedings involving Kizza Besigye, Obeid Lutale and Erias Lukwago.

Kenyan lawyer and politician Martha Karua was denied entry into Uganda on June 22, 2026 at Entebbe International Airport

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Karua had travelled to join the legal team representing opposition figures Dr Kizza Besigye, Obeid Lutale and former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) said Karua was stopped on arrival at Entebbe International Airport and instructed to return to Kenya without being given a reason.

The society said Karua travelled with Law Society of Kenya president Charles Kanjama who was allowed into the country.

Erias Lukwago and Martha Karua

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"While the colleagues she travelled with were allowed entry into the country, Hon. Karua was denied entry and instructed to return to her home country," the statement added.

Karua had travelled to Uganda to join the defence team representing Besigye and Lutale. She was also expected to support Lukwago's legal team.

Her denial of entry came as Lukwago's bail application was being heard at the Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court.

Lukwago, the president of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), was last week charged with misprision of treason. Prosecutors accuse him of failing to report alleged knowledge of a treason plot. He denied the charge and was remanded to Luzira prison.

Martha Karua was blocked from entering Uganda at Entebbe International Airport

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The case is linked to the broader prosecution of Besigye and his aide Lutale, who are facing treason-related charges.

Karua has previously been part of Besigye's international legal team and has attended several court sessions in Uganda. The former Kenyan justice minister and presidential candidate has repeatedly criticised the prosecution of opposition politicians in the region.