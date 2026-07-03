Lukwago discharged from Mulago hospital

According to reliable sources, Lukwago was discharged July 3 from Mulago after his health condition stabilised following specialized medical intervention.

Former Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has been discharged from Mulago Hospital and returned to Luzira Prison.

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According to reliable sources, Lukwago was discharged July 3 from Mulago after his health condition stabilised following specialized medical intervention.

The former Lord Mayor reportedly suffers from spinal complications, respiratory problems and hypertension linked to a previous neck surgery in India.

The high profile lawyer and seasoned politician was arrested June 15, 2026 and later charged with misprision of treason.

Prosecution alleges that Lukwago failed to report knowledge of an alleged plot to overthrow the government involving his clients Kizza Besigye and Hajj Obed Lutale Kamulegeya who are remanded to Luzira over alleged treason.

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Lukwago denied the charges.

He had been scheduled to appear before Makindye Magistrates Court, July 30 for hearing but his health condition was reported to have worsened.

Court thus ordered for immediate specialized care at the national referral with express instructions to grant access of the accused to his lawyers and wife while receiving treatment.